Bayern Munich crush title rivals Leipzig

Bayern Munich 3 RB Leipzig 0: Bayern Munich flexed their muscles in the Bundesliga’s top-of-the-table clash last night by beating RB Leipzig 3-0 to move three points clear at the top of the standings.

Thiago Alcantara, Xabi Alonso and Robert Lewandowski all struck inside the first 45 minutes, during which Leipzig were also reduced to 10 men with a red card shown to Emil Forsberg.

Although there were no further goals, Bayern’s dominance of the game was never in doubt. Leipzig’s record-breaking start to their first season in Germany’s top flight had put Bayern on alert heading into the game that would determine which of the two sides would finish 2016 on top.

They appeared keen to show their inexperienced opponents who was in charge right from the outset and they took the lead in the 17th minute with Thiago knocking the ball over the line with his thigh after Robert Lewandowski’s effort hit the post.

Douglas Costa hit the left-hand post a minute later as Bayern sought to stamp their authority. They doubled their lead in the 25th minute when Alonso took Thiago’s pass and slotted into the bottom corner.

The situation got the better of Forsberg, who was shown a straight red card for a dangerous foul on Philipp Lahm.

Things got worse for Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men just before half-time when keeper Peter Gulacsi tripped Costa inside his area. A penalty was given and Lewandowski made it 3-0.

The Polish forward could have got his second and Bayern’s fourth 10 minutes into the second half when he only had Gulacsi to beat but his attempted lob hit the Leipzig goalkeeper’s head and looped over the crossbar.

Aside from the Brazilian, Bayern’s players did not seem too intent on doing any more attacking, however, with the three points and top spot already wrapped up. The win took them three points clear of their rivals, reaffirming their status as favourites for a fifth straight Bundesliga title.

BAYERN MUNICH:

Neuer, Lahm, Javi Martinez, Hummels, Alaba (Bernatat 67), Vidal (Kimmich 75), Alonso, Robben (Riberyat 45), Thiago, Douglas Costa, Lewandowski.

RB LEIPZIG:

Gulacsi, Fernandes da Silva Junior, Ilsanker, Orban, Halstenberg, Keita (Kaiserat 45), Demme Sabitzer (O Burke 82), Forsberg, Werner (Selkeat 59), Poulsen.

Referee:

Felix Zwayer