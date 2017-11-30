Aston Villa targeting talented Chiedozie Ogbene

Aston Villa are leading the chase to recruit former Cork City striker Chiedozie Ogbene from Limerick next month.

The 20-year-old striker spent a number of weeks on trial at various English clubs such as Chelsea since the League of Ireland campaign finished in October and may soon be on his way permanently. Villa’s interest is concrete and they are poised to table a bid to Limerick, who have the powerhouse under contract for another year.

Ogbene, who grew up in Cork after his family moved from Nigeria in 2005, played 38 times for Limerick last term, scoring eight goals.

Meanwhile the pull of Cork City has proved greater than the lure of America for Steven Beattie who has signed a new contract with the League of Ireland champions and FAI Cup holders.

“I am delighted to get it done,” said the 29-year-old. “Obviously, everyone knows that there was some interest from the States, but I sat down and talked to a few people and weighed everything up, and there is no way that I could leave what is going on here at the moment.”

Elsewhere Limerick have signed ex-Sligo Rovers man Daniel Kearns, with the 26-year-old saying he hopes to regain the form which made him such a highly-rated player at Dundalk a few years ago.

“I don’t think I’ve hit my peak fitness or my peak form for the last couple of years. I want to start enjoying my football again .”

Bohemians and St Kevin’s Boys have entered into an exclusive partnership to provide a development pathway from elite schoolboy football through to senior level.

This year’s inaugural SSE Airtricity U15 League saw Bohs and St Kevin’s enter separate teams but under this new five-year agreement the clubs will enter a joint team for the 2018 season.