Arsene Wenger: I’ve said and heard worse abuse on touchline

Arsene Wenger believes he has said and heard worse abuse on the touchline than the actions which have landed him in hot water with the FA.

The Arsenal boss has said he will request a personal hearing after an FA misconduct charge after being dismissed from the dugout in Sunday’s Premier League win over Burnley.

Wenger said he is not contesting the charge. He was sent off by referee Jon Moss after allegedly using abusive or insulting language towards fourth official Anthony Taylor after an injury-time penalty was awarded to the Clarets.

Wenger then tried to watch the remainder of the contest from the entrance to the tunnel and was shown pushing Taylor, who was asking him to retreat.

“There’s not more to add,” said Wenger, whose Arsenal side face a tricky FA Cup fourth round tie at St Mary’s tomorrow evening (5.30pm). “I’ve been in England for 20 years, I have seen a lot on the bench, as you certainly know. I think if I am after 34 years still in the job it is because I am big enough to stand up for what I do.

“I am a passionate guy and I believe that I am completely committed in my job and want to win football games.

“You know, I have said much worse than I did here and you are not punished and I have heard much worse from other people,” he said of his spat with the officials.

“It depends as well on the circumstances. Sometimes some new level of problem you have all around.”

Arsenal secured a 2-1 win over Burnley when Moss awarded them their own injury-time penalty, by which time Wenger was back in the dressing room.

After the game he admitted he should have “shut up” and “gone home” but insists he has been able to keep a lid his temper on most occasions.

“I learnt to control it,” he said. “I have certainly attendance to be super passionate. You do not make 34 years without interruption on the bench if not super passionate, believe me. I put you in this job for six months and then we will talk again – if you are still alive.”

Wenger is expected to be hit with a fine and a suspension.

The Frenchman will request a personal hearing to answer the charge but refused to divulge what he would say to the FA panel. He also defended his decision to stand at the top of the tunnel, insisting there are no instructions where a manager is to go once dismissed from the touchline.

“When I was sent off I was surprised and I was in the tunnel because I thought I had the right to be in the tunnel,” Wenger said.