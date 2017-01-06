Arsene Wenger: Alexis Sanchez not the only Arsenal Gun who cares

Arsene Wenger insists all of his Arsenal players care as much about winning as Alexis Sanchez after he defended the forward’s furious reaction to Tuesday’s draw at Bournemouth.

Sanchez cut an animated figure at the conclusion of the enthralling 3-3 draw, where the Gunners came back from three goals down with 20 minutes remaining.

His frustration was picked up by the television cameras, and it was reported yesterday morning that he was then silent in the dressing room as other players celebrated an impressive comeback.

The 28-year-old has yet to sign a contract extension at the Emirates Stadium with suggestions he is searching for parity with the league’s best players before agreeing to new terms.

But Wenger says Sanchez’s reaction was only a reflection of how the whole squad felt.

“They care as much as he does, don’t worry,” the Frenchman said.

“Everybody has his way. The players are frustrated. There was no celebration in the dressing room; everybody was disappointed that they didn’t win the game.

“There is no hierarchy of intensity of desire to win at that level. Everybody wants to win.”

Asked about Sanchez’s negative body language, the Frenchman replied: “Well, what is surprising there? You want to win the games and when you don’t win, you are unhappy — it is normal.”

There was bad news for Wenger following the draw with the Cherries as Lucas Perez was left nursing an ankle injury which is likely to keep him out of tomorrow’s FA Cup match at Preston.

But the more serious injury was to Francis Coquelin, with the midfielder forced off in the first half with a hamstring problem which Wenger feels could see him without his compatriot for the best part of a month.

Wenger also offered a gloomy update on the condition of Santi Cazorla, who underwent surgery on a troublesome Achilles problem at the start of December.

Initially, it was expected the 32-year-old midfielder would miss three months but Wenger feels his spell on the sidelines could be extended — with his contract up in the summer.

“At the moment, he is far from returning,” added Wenger.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth defender Simon Francis will serve a three-match suspension after the FA rejected the club’s appeal against his sending off against Arsenal.