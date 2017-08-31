Home»Sport»Soccer

Arsenal face deadline day exodus

Thursday, August 31, 2017
Mark Mann-Bryans

Arsenal enter today’s final day of the transfer window in disarray, with the future of several first-team players up in the air, and the pressure ever increasing on manager Arsene Wenger.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alexis Sanchez are the most likely to depart, with the England international on the brink of a £35m (€38m) move to Liverpool and Manchester City expected to continue to test the Gunners’ resolve with the Chilean forward.

After rebuffing the chance to join Premier League champions Chelsea, Oxlade-Chamberlain appears set for a move to Liverpool.

The clubs have agreed a fee and he is understood to be ready to sign a long-term deal today.

The 24-year-old had started all of Arsenal’s league games this season — the last being a 4-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday — but none of those appearance came in his preferred central position.

Sanchez, meanwhile, has less than a year to run on his contract and, although manager Wenger has repeatedly said he will not sell the Chile forward, it is understood City have already had one bid in the region of £50m rejected in recent days.

Meanwhile, Kieran Gibbs, who had slipped down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, completed a move to West Brom yesterday.

The 27-year-old started just eight league games last season and was widely expected to be moved on as Wenger wanted to trim his squad.

Gibbs made over 200 appearances for Arsenal, but despite his early potential struggled to retain a regular place in Arsene Wenger’s starting XI.

He is expected to be the first of several departures from the Emirates before today’s ’s transfer deadline.

“It has been an amazing journey to play for my childhood club since I was 14,” said Gibbs.

“I would like to thank Arsene Wenger for giving me the chance to start my career and fulfil a dream.”

Gibbs is now looking to the future at The Hawthorns. “I watched the boys in the first few games of the season and they’ve got a lot of energy,” said Gibbs.

“They’ve made some good signings and I feel this is a good move for me.”

Arsenal defender Gabriel was sold earlier in the month, while full-backs Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall both moved to Championship side Birmingham on season-long loan deals.

There could still be further movement as both Shkodran Mustafi and Lucas Perez have also been linked with other clubs.

The pair only arrived at Arsenal late last summer but are outside bets to depart just a year later.

Mustafi has been linked with Inter Milan having played just once — in the 1-0 defeat at Stoke — so far this campaign.

Perez has been told he is free to leave but a financial package with former club Deportivo has been some way from completion for weeks.

The 29-year-old, who has also garnered interest from Premier League rivals Everton and Newcastle, is now hoping a last-minute loan deal can be put in place to see him return to the Riazor.

While there could yet be a flurry of outgoings, Arsenal fans are expected to be left frustrated when it comes to any new arrivals.

Wenger said last week that a move for Monaco’s Thomas Lemar was “dead” as the Ligue 1 champions did not want to sell, although links with Liverpool continue.

Paris St Germain attacker Julian Draxler is another name being touted but a move for the German international appears unlikely to come off.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, premier league

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

John Caulfield vents fury at Shamrock Rovers

Roy Keane stands firmly behind ‘courageous’ Glenn Whelan

Conor Hourihane looks to add goal threat to Ireland

Ian Wright left stunned as Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain closes in on £35m Chelsea deal


Breaking Stories

Premier League transfers: Who have each club signed and who do they still need?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set for Liverpool switch

West Ham have 'no desire to sell' forward Diafra Sakho

Ronan O'Gara signs up to TV3's Six Nations team as new schedule announced

Lifestyle

It's a family affair: The ups and downs of being part of the family business

How to find a job in the digital age

Festival founder Chuck Kruger bids farewell to island home of Cape Clear

Hot gossip for return of Cold Feet

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 