Antonio Conte sure Diego Costa can soon end goal slump

Diego Costa has the full support of Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte despite the striker’s intermittent goalscoring record this year.

Costa has 17 Premier League goals this season, but only three in ten games in 2017. A three-game barren run means the 28-year-old is still seeking his 50th Chelsea goal.

“Goals are very important for the forwards,” Conte said. “But I think he knows that, for us, he’s an important player if he is scoring or if he doesn’t score. He must continue with his commitment and then I’m sure he’ll score. He’s playing good football and doing what I want. I’m not concerned about this.

“I speak with all my players if I’m not happy with someone’s commitment or behaviour, but not if he’s not scoring.

“It can happen. In a lot of circumstances he was unlucky. But a player like Diego Costa can score in every game and I’m sure he can do this.”

Costa won LaLiga in Spain with Atletico Madrid in 2013-14 before claiming a first Premier League title with Chelsea a year later after a €35m move to Stamford Bridge.

Now in his third season at Chelsea, Costa is seeking a second Premier League triumph, with the Blues seven points clear of second-placed Tottenham ahead of Saturday’s match at Bournemouth.

Throughout his time with the Blues he has been linked with a move away — a return to Atletico is perennially raised — and in January there were suggestions of a bust-up with Conte over the possibility of a move to the Chinese Super League which did not materialise.

But Conte has lauded the fiery forward’s character. “The quality is his experience. His character. His personality. That’s very important for us and the team. Also, Diego won in the past and he has good experience.”

Conte has repeatedly pointed to his team’s experience of winning and again outlined the importance of a winning mentality at this stage of the season. The Chelsea boss has won Serie A as a player and manager with Juventus, so can share his experience with his players.

He said: “I’m lucky. Lucky because I lived these two situations in both roles, as a manager and as a player.

“A winning mentality is to face every game with the same concentration, with the same intensity, the same desire to fight if you play against a top team or if you play against a team who are fighting in the relegation zone. It’s not easy to have this.”

Chelsea responded from last weekend’s surprise loss to Crystal Palace by beating Manchester City on Wednesday night.

“After this game, we didn’t celebrate. Honestly,” said Conte. “We didn’t celebrate because the effort was big from the team.”

Conte reiterated his own happiness at Chelsea and does not know why rumours persist of a summer move to Inter Milan.

Conte signed a three-year contract a year ago before taking up his position last July and expressed contentment in London and frustration about conjecture over his future from Italy.

“I stay here. I’m very happy to stay here,” said Conte. “This is the most important thing. I don’t like when I listen to other persons talking about me. I don’t know why, but I think it’s normal to try to involve my name in this situation. I worked in Italy. They want to come back for me in Italy.

“I have two more years of contract with Chelsea. This is the truth.”

This week also saw suggestions former Juventus and Italy midfielder Andrea Pirlo could join Conte’s coaching team this summer, when assistant boss Steve Holland joins England full-time. Pirlo is currently playing for New York City FC in Major League Soccer.

Conte said: “In this period I’m listening (to) a lot of things. This is very strange, for example: Andrea Pirlo is playing and he wants to continue to play.”