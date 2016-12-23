Home»Sport»Soccer

Antonio Conte revels in silencing Chelsea doubters

Friday, December 23, 2016
Matt McGeehan

Antonio Conte believes his Chelsea side have defied doubters by occupying a familiar position at the top of the Premier League.

Chelsea were champions when they capitulated under Jose Mourinho, who was sacked 12 months ago, before the Blues recovered to finish in 10th place.

Conte, Mourinho’s permanent successor, has steered Chelsea to a club record 11 successive Premier League wins and a six-point lead ahead of Monday’s clash with Bournemouth.

“If I go with my mind to the start of the season, not one person thought or forecast that Chelsea would stay top of the table, for many reasons,” Conte said.

READ NEXT Sam Allardyce in the frame to replace sacked Pardew

“Because the squad was the same as last season’s. Because our (transfer) market wasn’t a great market. But I think, in these situations, we found the right balance. Me and my players and the club.”

On his rejuvenated Blues now being title favourites, Conte added: “I prefer to be favourites on the pitch, not with words. With words you can change who are favourites very quickly.”

The squad is largely the same as the one which saw Chelsea claim a first Premier League title in five years under Mourinho in May 2015, although David Luiz, Victor Moses, N’Golo Kante and Marcos Alonso are new to that line-up.

Chelsea led on Christmas Day then and on each of the four occasions the Blues have won the Premier League title they were top on December 25.

Six times in the last seven seasons the Christmas leaders went on to win the title — 2013 was the exception when Liverpool slipped from the summit.

And Conte believes his players will be unfazed by topping the table at Christmas, while insisting it is the final standings which matter.

“These players, in the past, have had the habit of staying top of the table,” the former Italy boss added.

“It’s not the first time for me or for my players. But I prefer not to look at the table at this moment, either me or the players.

“Now it’s more important to take the three points and increase your tally. Then we can look at the end of the season and see where we are. Then it’s important.”

Conte disagrees with the theory that there is less pressure to chase.

“I’d prefer the pressure to stay top of the table,” Conte said.

“We earned this position. Now it’s important to keep this position. It won’t be easy for sure.

“For sure, to arrive at Christmas and to open the newspaper and see you are top of the table, that’s fantastic.

“The players deserve this. But, in my experience it’s important to keep this position.

“You can keep this position only through hard work.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

READ NEXT Sam Allardyce in the frame to replace sacked Pardew

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

It’s three down, one up for LOI season

Sam Allardyce in the frame to replace sacked Pardew

Jose Mourinho: I feel guilty over Memphis Depay and Ashley Young

Romelu Lukaku’s long-term future far from secure


Breaking Stories

Liverpool resilience pleases skipper Jordan Henderson

Football rumours: Manchester clubs prepare to do battle for French star

George North going nowhere despite concussions

Arsenal under fire after unfortunate Instagram post

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Here's what you should binge watch this Christmas

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 