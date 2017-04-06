Sligo Rovers sack Dave Robertson

Dave Robertson became the second managerial casualty of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division season after he was axed by Sligo Rovers.

Declan McIntyre has taken temporary charge of first team duties as they begin the search for a new manager. Sligo host Bohemians on Saturday night at the Showgrounds.

Two days after Limerick called time on Martin Russell, Robertson has paid the price for a poor start from the Bit O’Red, as the club have picked up just one win this season - against Bray Wanderers last month - and drew 1-1 with bottom side Galway last Monday night.

A Sligo statement said the club had parted company with Robertson “on an amicable basis” and praised his “total professionalism with the club over the past 18 months”. “Everyone at Sligo Rovers would like to thank Dave for all of his hard work, dedication and commitment during his time as our manager,” said Sligo chairman Martin Heraghty.

“He took over after a difficult season in 2015 and led us to a very creditable fifth place last year and qualified for the IRN-BRU Scottish Cup in the process. I know Dave has taken Sligo to his heart and will continue to be very supportive of club, staff and players moving forward.

“We wish Dave the very best of success in his future managerial career.”

Meanwhile Limerick FC’s academy director Willie John Boland has been named as the club’s interim manager, and will call the shots for for the trip to Richmond Park to face St Patrick’s Athletic tomorrow night (7.45pm).

Boland, who enjoyed a long career cross-channel, with an impressive spell at Cardiff, will take over first team duties and will be assisted by strength & conditioning coach Joe Gamble and goalkeeping coach Eddie Hickey.

“Initially it came as a bit of a shock,” Boland told LFC TV. “I was in UL on Monday morning and I know Martin and the board were sitting down for their meeting. I went away home having done the stuff that I needed to do here. I got a phone call to ask if I could come back out and that’s when I learned that Martin had departed.

“As a player, even though the manager has left the club, they have their own professional pride. They’re professional players, they understand how football works. It can be quite volatile especially in relation to the Managers position. So, they’ll be focused on the game no doubt about that. We trained yesterday and the boys trained very well, they had a focus about them,” he said.

“I think with the day off to let things settle down it will be a good chance to come in tomorrow and get focused on the game against St Pats.

“I can’t look that far ahead. My sole focus is looking at the St. Pat’s game and getting the boys prepared.”