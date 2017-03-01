Sky Sports to televise Clare-Limerick semi-final

Sky Sports will exclusively televise the Munster SHC semi-final between Clare and Limerick in Thurles on June 4, the Irish Examiner can reveal.

The Sunday afternoon clash in Semple Stadium (4pm) will be the first game in either of the province’s senior championships to be screened by the company since they came on board with the GAA in 2014.

The agreement to show the match is part of the GAA’s five-year media rights deal, signed off on in December.

RTÉ will retain three of the four Munster SHC fixtures, including the first-round meeting of Tipperary and Cork on May 21.

They will also show the winners of that game facing Waterford on June 18 followed by the provincial final on July 9.

It has also been confirmed that for the first time in four years a second Munster senior football championship game will be broadcasted live.

RTÉ cameras will be on hand on Saturday, June 10 (5pm) for the meeting of Tipperary and the winners of Cork and Waterford.

Should Cork win, that game will take place in Páirc Uí Rinn. If Waterford are victorious, Tipperary have home advantage. It will be the province’s first SFC game, other than the final, to be shown live since the 2013 Kerry-Tipperary quarter-final.

“We’ll have four of the hurling games and two of the football, the final, and Tipperary against Cork or Waterford, televised as well,” said Munster secretary Simon Moroney.

“The first semi-final between Clare and Limerick is the one (that Sky are showing).”

It’s the news that Sky Sports have landed the Clare-Limerick SHC game that will raise eyebrows. It will be the second time in the space of 12 months that a championship game between the pairing has been shown by the broadcasters after they covered last year’s All-Ireland second-round qualifier in Thurles.

At the time, Clare chairman Joe Cooney expressed frustration that the game had been picked up by Sky. “It’s disappointing that our game is on Sky Sports and I know a lot of people who aren’t able to go to the game and don’t have it,” he said.

“Some people do but I feel very sorry, even more so for the elderly people, who won’t be able to go to Thurles on Saturday evening and won’t be able to watch it either.”

In 2015, the county board brought forward a motion to Congress proposing all championship games be made available free to air.

Three clubs, Clonard, Eire Óg, and Scariff, had put forward separate but similar motions before backing Eire Óg’s recommendation. It was ruled out of order as it didn’t enact or amend a rule. It was later discussed by Central Council who dismissed it.

Cooney last year said Clare would continue to voice their concerns about Sky’s 14 exclusive championship games.