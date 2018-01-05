Sky set to broadcast Cork’s Munster clash with Limerick

The Cork-Limerick Munster SHC second round game on June 2 is set to be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The only one of the 10-round fixtures in the province to take place on a Saturday, the match pencilled in to take place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh is in line to be televised exclusively by the British subscription channel.

There remains the possibility that more Munster games will be shown by Sky although they are known to favour the Saturday evening slot.

The Munster senior football final will also take place on a Saturday evening on June 23 but RTÉ are expected to show all four provincial deciders live as per the new deal, which commenced last year.

If it comes to pass that the Cork-Limerick game is shown by Sky, it will be the fourth time in the space of 23 months that Limerick have been involved in live Sky games, the three previous being the 2017 All-Ireland qualifier and Munster SHC losses to Kilkenny and Clare respectively, and their backdoor game against the Banner in 2016.

Wexford have also featured prominently on Sky in recent times and they are involved in two of the three Leinster SHC round games scheduled for Saturdays — Offaly v Galway on May 12, Offaly v Wexford on May 26 and Wexford v Galway on June 2.

Because of the provincial hurling round-round games and Gaelic football’s Super 8, both RTÉ and Sky will broadcast more matches. There will be strong interest in all Munster SHC games being shown as well as the Super 8 games.

If that comes to pass, the number of live televised senior championship games will increase by 14, 45 to 59.

The GAA stated they have yet to confirm which games will be televised: “We are working with RTÉ and Sky Sports on the schedule. When it is finalised we will more than likely arrange a media briefing, as per previous practices, in conjunction with our partners.”

If not the Offaly-Galway SHC meeting in Tullamore, Laois and Wexford’s Leinster opener in Wexford on Saturday, May 12 could open the televised championship coverage.

Two other Leinster SFC first round games take place the following day, along with the Mayo-Galway Connacht quarter-final, the Donegal-Cavan Ulster preliminary round clash and the Dublin-Kilkenny hurling meeting.

Meanwhile, Galway football manager Kevin Walsh has questioned the decision to commence the Allianz Football League at the end of January.

Walsh believes it puts intense pressure on younger players who will be lining out in the Sigerson Cup while he will be without his Corofin players for a second successive season as they hope to advance in the All-Ireland club SFC series.

“The National League is coming in three weeks, which is difficult, given the amount of time we have to prepare,” said the two-time All-Ireland winner, who saw his side beat provincial rivals Sligo in the FBD Connacht League on Wednesday night.

“You have the Sigerson Cup dumped in the middle of it as well, so you would like to see if the people could look at when changes are made where the vision is behind all the things that are going to happen in the next three weeks.

“I have always acknowledged that the FBD League is a great tournament. What is really hard for some of the young lads coming in, they have college and club activity still going on.

“We think we are giving players a bit of a break but then they are being pulled and dragged in all quarters but we are trying to do it as best we can to make sure players aren’t stressed in this situation but it’s not ideal.”