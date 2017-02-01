Sigerson Cup: St Mary’s fightback ends NUIG hopes

St Mary’s 1-9

NUIG 1-7

St Mary’s came from four points down to shock NUIG and advance to a Sigerson Cup quarter-final meeting with DCU.

The Belfast college took an early lead in Glenavy yesterday when Antrim’s Matthew Fitzpatrick bundled home a fifth minute goal, but they were second best for the rest of the first half as the Galway visitors coasted into a 1-6 to 1-2 lead.

Damien Comer caused problems early on and landed an early point before Antrim’s Owen Gallagher hit the net against his home town team, drilling the ball low when put clean through on goal.

The impressive Mikey Daly and Ruairi Greene were among the scorers as the visitors settled quickly.

Video: Jerome Quinn Media for Higher Education GAA.

However Tyrone star Cathal McShane grabbed a point back just before the interval to reduce the deficit for St Mary’s to 1-6 to 1-3 at half-time.

NUIG only scored one point in the second half and were too wasteful, kicking eight wides, with another couple of efforts dropping short. St Mary’s took full advantage, playing with a bit more adventure after their cautious first half.

Fermanagh’s Ciarán Corrigan scored two points in a minute, the same player also having a goal chance blocked, and Crossmaglen’s Oisin O’Neill fisted over the equaliser.

Although Daly briefly restored NUIG’s lead with his second point from distance, St Mary’s rattled off the last three points in the closing seven minutes from Kevin McKernan and Tyrone subs Conal McCann and Darragh Kavanagh.

Scorers for St Mary’s:

M Fitzpatrick 1-0, C McShane, C Corrigan 0-2 each, C Meyler, O O’Neill, C McCann, K McKernan, D Kavanagh 0-1 each

Scorers for NUIG:

O Gallagher 1-0, M Daly 0-2, E Tierney, D Comer, R Greene, S Kelly 0-1 each, A Gallagher 0-1 (f)

ST MARY’S:

M Reid (Down); J Hannigan (Antrim), A McKay (Armagh), K Mallon (Armagh); C Byrne (Tyrone), M O’Hare (Down), C Meyler (Tyrone); D McConville (Armagh), O O’Neill (Armagh); C Corrigan (Fermanagh), K McKernan (Down), J Colton (Tyrone); S McConville (Down), M Fitzpatrick (Antrim), C McShane (Tyrone).

Subs:

C McCann (Tyrone) for Colton (23), R Mooney (Derry) for O’Hare (24), B Og McGilligan (Derry) for D McConville (HT), D Kavanagh (Tyrone) for Fitzpatrick (41), C MacIomhair (Armagh) for Hannigan (50), C Quinn (Down) for Corrigan (51)

NUIG:

T O’Malley (Galway); S Brennan (Mayo), E O’Donoghue (Mayo), A O’Connor (Kerry); S Kelly (Galway), K McDonnell (Sligo), L Burke (Galway); E Tierney (Galway), P Cooke (Galway); S Conroy (Mayo), M Daly (Galway), A Gallagher (Mayo); R Greene (Galway), D Comer (Galway), O Gallagher (Antrim).

Subs:

J Donoghue (Roscommon) for Conroy (24), M McClean (Donegal) for Kelly (30), R Forde (Galway) for McClean (53), D McCormack (Westmeath) for O Gallagher (55), C Kelly for McDonnell (58), C Bonner (Donegal) for Greene (57)

REFEREE:

Paul Faloon (Down)