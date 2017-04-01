Home»Sport»Soccer

ANTHONY DALY: Should you bring war or phoney war to the league quarter-finals?

Saturday, April 01, 2017
Anthony Daly

A few years back, around this time of the year, I did this promotional event in the old Arbour Hill Boxing Club in Stoneybatter with Mickey Harte. 

Maurice Shanahan is tackled by John Hanbury, left, and David Burke. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS waterford, galway, anthony daly, hurling

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Maybe the Gary Keegan impact is being felt in Cork

Limerick may pick up the weekend’s most valuable points


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Cork City stay six points clear with Munster derby win against Limerick

O'Neill hits back at 'master tactician of the blame game' Koeman

Andros Townsend's solo golazo was March's goal of the month, so here he is to talk you through it

John the Baptist crown phenomenal season with fifth All-Ireland title

Lifestyle

Movie reviews: Free Fire, Ghost in the Shell, The Boss Baby

Former American chef Trevis Gleason on dealing with life’s interruptions

A make-up artist’s advice on how to get popstar-glam every day

Irish Guide Dogs tune into a dog's mind with new technology

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 28
    • 38
    • 40
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 