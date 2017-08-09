Shining brightest: The 10 stars who will light up this World Cup

Alex Baywater looks at who could be the star player at this year’s World Cup

Sene Naoupu (Ireland)

In the absence of injured captain Niamh Briggs, much of Ireland’s hopes will rest with Naoupu. The powerful back had an excellent Six Nations and constantly breaks the gain line with a decent turn of pace. Is used to playing sevens and has the speed to prove it. Married to Connacht back-rower George. Born in New Zealand, Naoupu considers herself Samoan. She has been in Ireland since 2011 and works as a lifestyle coach and fitness trainer.

Sarah Hunter (England)

England captain Sarah Hunter was bloodied but unbowed in this year’s Six Nations clash with Italy in London. Picture: Ashley Western

Captain of the defending world champions who will controversially see their funding as professional athletes come to an end at the tournament’s finish. The Bristol forward has a mammoth 93 caps and is one of the best players in the world. As a powerful No 8, Hunter will be looking to give her team a platform with her charges from the back of the scrum. Was awarded an MBE for services to rugby in 2015.

Portia Woodman (New Zealand)

Woodman’s father and uncle both played for the All Blacks. A sevens specialist, her jinking runs have seen her often recognised as the best to currently play the shorter format of the game. Looking to put the heartbreak of New Zealand’s surprise defeat at the Rio Olympic Sevens behind her with what would be a fifth World Cup for the Black Ferns.

Jasmine Joyce (Wales)

Wales are huge underdogs in Pool A where they are joined by New Zealand and Canada but in Joyce, they have a player who can challenge any defence. She burst on to the scene playing sevens at the Rio Olympics where she was the only non-English player in the Great Britain squad. She made her 15-a-side debut in the 2017 Six Nations. The flying winger will only improve further the more she plays. Also a sport and physical education student at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

Kelly Russell (Canada)

Captain Russell, alongside her younger sister Laura, is one of the key members of Canada’s hugely talented squad. Leads a veteran touring party in Ireland, but her experience and that of her team should see them there or thereabouts come the competition’s end. A loose forward, she has 35 international caps. At 30-years-old, this is likely to be her last World Cup and she’ll want to go out on a high.

Mahalia Murphy (Australia)

The Wallaroos are ranked sixth in the world, but have a potential gem in talented back Murphy. The 23-year-old was forced to stop playing her favourite sport of rugby league because of her gender, but switched codes to become a fully professional athlete. One to watch behind the scrum, the back from an indigenous Australian background is confident her team have a chance of World Cup glory. “We can definitely win, no doubt,” she said last month.

Fiao’o Fa’amausili (New Zealand)

Captain Fa’amausili is the most experienced member of her squad. She saw the Black Ferns lose to England earlier this summer in New Zealand and will be highly motivated to avoid a repeat and challenge the Red Roses and Canada for the trophy. Certainly her last World Cup and would like to finish with a repeat of her 2010 global glory.

Emily Scarratt (England)

A former PE teacher in Birmingham, Scarratt is a wonderfully talented back. Can play either centre or full-back and kicks goals too. Was the top points scorer with 70 as England won the last World Cup and is eyeing up a repeat. Vice captain to Hunter, Scarratt is the glue which gives the Red Rose’s dangerous outside backs the platform on which to shine. A certain starter.

Alev Kelter (USA)

Kelter won her first cap for the USA in 15-a-side rugby in what was her first time playing the game. She is an international novice, but has all the talent to be a tournament star after impressing on the sevens circuit. Also played junior soccer and ice hockey to international level, a sign of her top-class all-round sporting ability.

Safi N’Diaye (France)

France are one of the top three seeds alongside England and Canada and boast a strong-carrying forward in N’Diaye. The giant No 8 represented her country at the 2014 tournament. She’s a key part of France’s pack-dominated approach to crushing opponents. Had a barnstorming Six Nations and will want to carry on that fine form.