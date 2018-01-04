Shane Long ready to kick on after ending goal drought

Republic of Ireland international striker Shane Long is confident he can keep the goals flowing after ending his 11-month drought.

Long’s strike in Southampton’s 2-1 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace on Tuesday was his first since February.

He was delighted to end that run, but disappointed it did not help ease Southampton’s relegation worries.

He said: “I’m an experienced player. It’s hard not to let it get on top of you when you’re not scoring, but I just kept plugging away.

“It’s nice to see it hit the back of the net, frustrating it didn’t get us three points, but nice to get it off my back and, hopefully, I can kick on from here on in.”

Frustrating was the word of the day for Long, with Southampton now only clear of the relegation zone on goal difference.

He added: “It’s very frustrating, very disappointing. We’ve got a good side, we’ve got good players and we just need to start believing. It’s frustrating for us and for the fans, but we need them now more than ever.

“Fair play to Palace, they held on in there and the longer the game went on the more they grew into it.

“It was a bit of a sucker punch for us, and, when you’re in the situation that we’re in, it’s hard to get out of; you need that win, you need that bit of luck.”

Meanwhile former Ireland skipper Robbie Keane was on the scoresheet last night as Atletico de Kolkata drew 1-1 with FC Goa in the Indian Super League. It was Keane’s second goal at the club, where he is managed by former Tottenham strike partner Teddy Sheringham.