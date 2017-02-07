Shane Enright to miss Mayo match

Kerry corner-back Shane Enright has been ruled out of Saturday’s Allianz Division 1 clash against Mayo with concussion but he may be available for the Monaghan game on February 26.

Enright was taken to hospitalised in Letterkenny during the match on Sunday and underwent a scan having suffered a blow to the head in a first-half collision with Michael Murphy.

However, Kerry PRO John O’Leary explained last night: “Shane was later examined by a consultant in Tralee General Hospital on Sunday night. He got the all-clear having suffered a concussion. He will now follow the return to play protocol under the care of our medical team.”

Donegal’s Paddy McGrath also took a blow to the head when attempting to block down a James O’Donoghue kick.He was taken off as a precaution but could also miss next weekend’s action against Roscommon.

Meanwhile, Enright’s fellow defender Killian Young has complimented the new Division 1 format whereby the top two make the final.

“Exactly what you want. You want to put more pressure on yourself. It’s like playing championship, you have to go out and win every game.”

The schedule of fixtures, the seven round matches over nine weeks, also appeals to him.

“It’s a lot tighter. You’re only waiting one week or two weeks (between matches) and players want to play. Mayo are up next for Éamonn Fitzmaurice’s men and the 30-year-old believes the hosts are in a better place than at this time of the year in previous seasons.

“I think so. We’ve done a lot of work, individually, in December:

“We were on the go on January 3 as a team so we’re happy with where we are. We’ve done a lot of hard running and we’re in good shape.”

Young is glad that young players are being given league action: “It’s very important these guys coming in and doing well. We have to throw them into the deep end as well.

“I remember myself making my (senior) debut being straight out of minor in 2006 in Castlebar. That’s the way you learn. You have to be playing games, you can’t be just training for two or three years in the camp.

“You need to get out there and experience National League games and build towards the Championship.

“I’m sure Éamonn and Jack O’Connor with the U21s will be happy with their run-out.”

