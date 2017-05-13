Shamrock Rovers claim bragging rights with derby victory

Bohemians 0 Shamrock Rovers 2: Goals from Brandon Miele and Trevor Clarke gave Shamrock Rovers victory over bitter rivals Bohemians in this highly entertaining game at Dalymount Park.

Bohs will no doubt feel disappointed that they got nothing from this game because they had enough chances to score. They also dominated for spells — particularly in the second half when they were chasing the game.

A crowd of 3,622 saw Rovers go ahead after six minutes when Miele got on the end of a low cross from Graham Burke and fired a cracking shot past Shane Supple in the Bohs goal.

Bohs had a chance to get back on level terms on 13 minutes. Faud Sule did well to shake off his marker and pass to Paddy Kavanagh on the edge of the Rovers box. Kavanagh spotted Oscar Brennan to his left and slotted the ball over but David McAllister darted in and cleared the ball.

A minute later Bohs were awarded a free kick on the right of the box near the goal line. The normally reliable Lorcan Fitzgerald wasted the opportunity though; his dead-ball strike floated high and wide over the packed six-yard box.

Kavanagh was the provider again on 21 minutes when he fed Derek Pender, who in turn whipped a glorious cross into the box but it was just too high for Kaleel Simon at the far post.

Kavanagh himself had a chance to get Bohs on the scoresheet on 25 minutes when he got on the end of Brennan’s pass about 10 yards out but couldn’t connect properly with the ball and his weak effort was easily cleared.

Bohs were left to rue those missed chances because Rovers went straight up the other end and doubled their lead. A move down the right saw Clarke cut in and send an unstoppable left-footed strike past Supple and into the far corner.

Rovers went very close to getting a third goal on 44 minutes when Gary Shaw got his head to an excellent curling cross from Luke Byrne but his powerful bullet header could only find the side netting.

Brennan had the first chance of the second half, on 50 mins, when he picked up the loose ball after a corner from Ian Morris had been cleared by the Rovers defence. Brennan turned and shot but his effort flashed high over the bar.

Bohs were having the best of the play at this stage and a decent ball from Kavanagh on 57 minutes found Simon in the box but Luke Byrne stopped him in is tracks.

There was a heavy garda and security presence following crowd trouble at this fixture last year but apart from one lone pitch invader in the second half everything went to plan.

BOHEMIANS:

Supple; Pender (Hayes 70 mins), Cornwall, D Byrne, Fitzgerald; Morris; Kavanagh, Sule, Brennan, Simon (Doyle 70 mins); Corcoran.

SHAMROCK ROVERS:

Chencinski; Madden, Lopes, Webster, L Byrne; McAllister; Clarke, Burke, Finn, Miele (Boyd 76 mins); Shaw (O’Connor 90+4).