Home»Sport»Soccer

Seven Irish swimmers go for glory in Israel

Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Fergus Jayes

Seven Irish swimmers are in action on Day One of the European Junior Championships in Israel.

The eight-strong squad carries the experience of medallists from last year’s Championships in Hungary — Mona McSharry, who won silver in the 100m Breaststroke and 50m Breaststroke bronze medal winner, Conor Ferguson.

McSharry is first up in the 50m Breaststroke, and after winning a bronze last year, the 16-year-old has since knocked over half a second off that time to go in as the fastest swimmer overall in 31.34 seconds.

Tallaght and National Centre Dublin swimmer Niamh Coyne will also compete in the 50m Breaststroke.

Robbie Powell and Jack McMillan are both fresh from a relay tour with the senior men’s squad.

The duo competed at the Mare Nostrum (France) and Sette Colli (Italy) meets in the past two weeks and will compete in the 50m Butterfly and 400m Freestyle respectively today.

Tempelogue’s Ellen Walshe goes in the heats of the 200m Butterfly, Rebecca Reid (Ards) goes in the 400m Individual Medley and Rachel Bethel the 800m Freestyle.

The top 16 in each event will make semi-finals with the fastest eight progressing to finals. Coach Andy Reid believes he has a “strong and relatively experienced team” in Israel.

Ireland squad:

Mona McSharry (Marlin’s SC, Donegal), Niamh Coyne (Tallaght SC), Ellen Walshe (Templeogue SC), Rebecca Reid (Ards SC), Rachel Bethel (Lisburn SC), Conor Ferguson (Bangor SC), Jack McMillan (Bangor SC) and Robbie Powell (Athlone SC).

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, swimming

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Hockey: Kinsale’s Conor Harte ready to join Irish squad for SA trip

Irish riders shine individually but struggle as team

Lewis Hamilton wants to win ‘the right way’

Nerves the biggest factor at Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series


Breaking Stories

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul scores hat-trick to put Spain U21s into Euro final

England lose to Germany on penalties - again

FIFA report finds England World Cup bid team broke rules when courting Jack Warner

Louth's Ryan Burns gets 12-week ban for kicking ball at umpire

Lifestyle

Hand of Fate: Have faith in the hand you are dealt

Sean O’Hagan returns to 'cosmopolitan' Cork

Nude dating show Naked Attraction will see singletons revealing a lot about themselves

'Everybody cheats on everybody': Technology and its impact on human behaviour

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, June 24, 2017

    • 3
    • 20
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 46
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 