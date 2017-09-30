Sergio Aguero: Injuries could have been worse

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has admitted the injuries he suffered in a car crash in Amsterdam could have been worse.

Aguero broke a rib after being involved in a road accident while visiting the Dutch city for a music concert on Thursday.

Aguero is likely to be back in action within a month and could even return in time for the Premier League match at home to Stoke on October 14.

The accident occurred at around 11pm as Aguero travelled back to an airport in a taxi after attending the gig, performed by Colombian singer/songwriter Maluma.

The Argentinian said the taxi “made a wrong turn and crashed against a pole” with “a very heavy slam”.

He revealed he was sore and recovering at home after being assessed by City’s medical team, having received treatment in hospital in Amsterdam.

Aguero said on Twitter on last evening: “Thank you with all my heart for the supportive messages, they really do help me in recovering.

“The taxi I was riding made a wrong turn and crashed against a pole. It was a very heavy slam, but seatbelts prevented it from being worse.

“I’m home in Manchester after an exam by club Drs. It’s a broken rib. Hurts, but I’m fine, fully focused on recovery. Thank you all!”

I'm home in Manchester after an exam by club Drs. It's a broken rib. Hurts, but I'm fine, fully focused on recovery. Thank you all! pic.twitter.com/uamK7xwo99 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) September 29, 2017

City boss Pep Guardiola said he had no problem with Aguero spending a day off in Amsterdam.

He said: “I think days off are to be happy. I want the players to be happy. Always I am a manager who doesn’t like to train every day.

“I think the players have to rest mentally and physically. They can enjoy their lives. I want my players to have fun.”

The issue has raised questions of why Aguero was allowed to travel abroad two days before a big game, but Guardiola has no concerns.

He said: “I only knew this morning when I woke up. I don’t want to know what my players do.‘If they are fathers, they have a full responsibility on their shoulders on and off the pitch. They know what they have to do.

“He’s strong enough. He travelled in a private jet, so no problem.

“I don’t know what the supporters think. Some of them can be upset, some not, but at the end it’s fortunate the injury is not bad.

“He’s healthy, he’s alive. The most important thing is he’s okay. Why should he apologise to me? No.”

Aguero, 29, had started the season impressively, scoring seven goals in eight appearances to move within one of equalling Eric Brook’s club record 177.

News of Aguero’s accident came after further updates on injuries to left-back Benjamin Mendy and captain Vincent Kompany. Mendy has ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament and is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery yesterday. Guardiola said: “He will be out until our semi-finals of the Champions League.”

Kompany has missed the last six games with a calf injury.

Looking ahead to the Chelsea game, Guardiola said: “We have to overcome these situations. How we react is what I want to see. If people are saying we can’t do it now, we’ll never reach what we want in the next five or six years.”