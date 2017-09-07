Semi-final place at stake as Ireland take on Sweden

A clash with hosts Sweden awaits Ireland today with a place in the semi-finals of the European Senior Men’s Team Championship at stake.

The team, captained by Sean O’Leary, came through stroke qualifying over the PGA Sweden National course in second on four-under overall and were only narrowly pipped for top spot by Scotland.

Former professional Jim Carvill (Banbridge) was the leading Irishman as he finished tied for second in the individual standings on four-under – although he found it tougher going yesterday with a two-over 74 following his stunning 66 on day one.

Ireland are bidding to win their fourth title in five years.

Meanwhile in Slovakia, Ireland’s Senior Ladies remain on course to retain their title after coming through qualifying in fifth – and face Belgium in the quarter-finals today.

Laura Webb was the leading light for Ireland once again as she finished tied third in the individual stands on two-over after back-to-back rounds of 73.

Along with Webb, Suzanne Corcoran, Gertie McMullen, Sheena McElroy and Carol Wickham were in the team who triumphed in Poland last year, with Catherine Reilly making her debut. England led the eight qualifiers for Flight A – effectively the quarters – and the counties will now contest the match play stages, with the semi-finals tomorrow and the final on Saturday.

In other action, Paula Grant leads the Irish charge for the Ladies’ British Open Amateur Stroke Play Championship at North Berwick in Scotland after an opening round par 73 – and heads into this morning’s second round tied for second.

The reigning Irish Women’s Close champion from Lisburn, who was sixth at the event back in 2014, carded two birdies and two bogeys and is two strokes back on English competitor Hannah Screen who shot two-under yesterday (71) and was the only player in a 90-strong field who came in under-par.