Second-half goals win it for NUIG in Fitzgibbon Cup

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Daragh Small

NUI Galway saw off a valiant St Pat’s in the Fitzgibbon Cup at Dangan in Galway.

Fitzgibbon Cup

NUI Galway 4-14 St Pat’s Dochas Eireann 1-12  

NUIG looked to be in trouble coming up to half-time, but kept the deficit at 0-11 to 0-9, and four goals in the second-half, two from Sam Conlon, as well as efforts from Conor Cleary and Kevin McHugo, ensured the win.

St Pat’s were dominant in the early stages and William Ryan helped himself to six first-half points as his side held a two-point lead at the interval.

But it should been more, and once Cleary’s long delivery was fumbled by St Pat’s goalkeeper Paul Simms, and into his own net, NUIG were on their way.

That came in the 37th minute, and further goals followed from McHugo three minutes later, and two later efforts from Conlon, in the 57th and 63rd minutes.

Criostoir Breathnach struck a consolation goal for the visitors with 15 minutes remaining but they couldn’t find any momentum and NUI Galway sealed the win.

Scorers for NUI Galway: S Conlon 2-2, C Cleary 1-3, K McHugo 1-2, G Hennelly 0-2f, G Loughnane 0-2, A Helebert 0-1f, O Donnellan 0-1, C Whelan 0-1.

Scorers for St Pat’s: W Ryan 0-6 (0-4f), C Breathnach 1-1, P Spellacy 0-3, J Firman 0-1, C Brady 0-1.

NUI Galway: C Tuohy (Galway); C Cosgrove (Galway), B Fitzpatrick (Clare), C Ryan (Tipperary); M Connelly (Galway), C Cleary (Clare), G Forde (Galway); I Fox (Galway), O Donnellan (Clare); N Mitchell (Westmeath), K McHugo (Galway), G Hennelly (Galway); G Loughnane (Galway), S Conlon (Tipperary), A Helebert (Galway).

Subs: C Whelan (Galway) for Mitchell (12), J Fox (Limerick) for Hennelly (46), S Moloney (Galway) for Forde (48).

St Pat’s Dochas Eireann: P Simms (Laois); R Tubridy (Wexford), C Shaw (Westmeath), N Brennan (Kilkenny); G Malone (Wexford), B McDowell (Kilkenny), C Brady (Dublin); N Mullins (Kilkenny), A Cox (Westmeath); P Spellacy (Dublin), W Ryan (Kilkenny), S Morrissey (Kilkenny); J Firman (Wexford), M Og Storey (Wexford), C Breathnach (Waterford).

Subs: R Fitpatrick (Kilkenny) for Cox (44).

Referee: Brian Gavin (Offaly)

