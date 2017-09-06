Home»Sport»Soccer

Sean Maguire looks to adapt to thrive at Preston

Wednesday, September 06, 2017
Robin Edwards

Former Cork City striker Sean Maguire has admitted that he is going to have to be flexible to make his move to Preston a success.

Maguire clinched his move to Preston by starring as an out and out forward. But he has only started in that role once for Preston — on the opening day of the season against Sheffield Wednesday. Since then he has been playing deeper and on the wing.

He said: “I see myself as a striker but I feel like anywhere the gaffer puts me I’ll put in a shift.

“When I was younger before I went to Cork I used play as a number 10 or out left.

“When I first came to Cork I was a number nine so I’m used to playing as any one of the front four. I can adapt to it quite well. If the gaffer puts me right back I’m not complaining though.

“I’m going to give 110% for my teammates, for the fans, and for the club.

“I think we’ve clicked well myself and the other lads who play in the forward positions.

“We haven’t scored the goals but we’re playing well and creating chances and it would be different if we weren’t creating the chances.

“It was funny coming over when the league was pretty much three-quarters of the way through in Ireland. I feel the fittest I’ve felt in my career.

“I felt I was getting fitter as the game went on at Middlesbrough and thought they were there for the taking in the last 10 minutes. If I got the ball on the half-turn in the last couple of minutes I felt I was going to beat my man. I’ve got the extra-sharpness and I think I’ve adapted quite well.

“There’s a big Irish contingent here but everyone has been so welcoming. They’ve been brilliant to me and long may that continue.

“I’m playing well, I’m confident the goals will come, and once I get that first one I’m sure more will follow.”


