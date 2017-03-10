Seán Cavanagh returns to action as Tyrone make changes

Seán Cavanagh will make his first Allianz FL Division 1 start of the year as one of four changes to the Tyrone side for Sunday’s rearranged clash with Cavan in Healy Park in Omagh (2pm).

Cavanagh came off the bench to kick three points as the Red Hands beat Monaghan last weekend and is named at full-forward for Mickey Harte’s side, Ronan O’Neill going to the bench.

The rotation in goal continues as Niall Morgan replaces Michael O’Neill for this game, which was postponed on February 26, while Rory Brennan at left half-back and Pádraig McNulty (midfield) are also in, with Frank Burns and Declan McClure missing out.

Meanwhile, Clare defender Oisín O’Brien will miss the rest of the season after he sustained a cruciate ligament injury. O’Brien was forced off in the defeat to Tipperary last Sunday and subsequent scans have revealed the extent of the damage.

The Clonlara clubman had only recently returned to action following a cruciate strain last autumn, while last May he had to undergo emergency surgery in Austria after suffering a punctured lung.

Elsewhere, Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher was back in training with the Tipperary senior hurlers in the past fortnight, while on a trip home from Army peacekeeping duty. The Lorrha-Dorrha All-Star is now returning to Syria’s Golan Heights to complete the remainder of his six-month stint there.

Maher’s tour of duty concludes next month, and he could feature for Tipp before the end of the Allianz League campaign. The Premier County currently sit top of Division 1A with a 100% record, and Michael Ryan’s charges are firmly focused on a first League title since 2008.

Maher’s final training session with the squad, before departing again, was on Tuesday evening at Dr. Morris Park. The 27-year-old was in remarkably good condition despite his prolonged absence from the game, and he’s understood to be keeping his fitness levels high and his touch in with individual training sessions abroad. Maher was one of 130 Irish troops who set off for the Golan Heights last October – just weeks after helping Tipperary to claim All-Ireland glory.

Ryan will announce his team to face Kilkenny this evening, with 2016 All-Ireland winning captain Brendan Maher likely to miss out after damaging his shoulder against Clare last Sunday.

Ryan is also monitoring head injuries sustained by Niall O’Meara and Donagh Maher against the Banner County, with both players removed from the game on medical advice.

With goalkeeper Brian Hogan also on the injured list, Ryan has drafted Moyne-Templetuohy’s Paul Maher into his squad as cover.

TYRONE (FL v Cavan):

N Morgan (Edendork); P Hampsey (Coalisland), R McNamee (Aghyaran), C McCarron (Dromore); T McCann (Killyclogher), J McMahon (Omagh), R Brennan (Trillick); C Cavanagh (Moy), P McNulty (Dungannon); C Meyler (Omagh), K McGeary (Pomeroy), P Harte (Errigal Ciarán); D McCurry (Edendork), S Cavanagh (Moy), M Donnelly (Trillick).

Subs:

M O’Neill (Clonoe), M Bradley (Killyclogher), F Burns (Pomeroy), C McCann (Killyclogher), D McClure (Clonoe), A McCrory (Errigal Ciarán), HP McGeary (Pomeroy), R McHugh (Aghyaran), C McShane (Eoghan Ruadh O’Neill), J Monroe (Carrickmore), R O’Neill (Omagh).

Limerick (SH v Offaly)

David McCarthy (Glenroe), (2) Sean Finn (Bruff), (3) Richie McCarthy (Blackrock), 4 Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh), (5) Seamus Hickey (Murroe/Boher), (6) Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell), (7) Declan Hannon (Adare), (8) Pat Ryan (Doon), (10) William O Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh), (10) Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s), (11) David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), (12) James Ryan (Blackrock)(Captain), (13) Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen), (14) Ronan Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), (15) Sean Tobin (Murroe/Boher).