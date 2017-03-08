Schools vent anger after finalists forced to tog out in bus and portacabin

The decision of the Cork Camogie County Board not to open the dressing rooms at their Castle Road ground for yesterday’s Cork colleges senior camogie final has led to strong criticism from the two schools involved, with one team forced to tog out on a bus.

Both Coachford College and St Mary’s, Charleville, were en route to the game in Cork city when they were informed that the main dressing rooms, following instruction from a leading county board official, would not be opened. There are two pitches on Castle Road, one owned by the camogie county board and the other by Cork colleges. The final was fixed for the latter, but with only one portable building and a single toilet servicing this pitch, school teams are routinely granted access to the main dressing rooms, owned by the camogie county board.

With these dressing rooms locked yesterday, Coachford were squeezed into the portable building beside the college pitch, while St Mary’s, Charleville, were forced to get ready in the bus that had brought them to the game.

The availability of just a single toilet also caused significant problems and led to the throw-in being delayed by 20 minutes, as players from both teams formed a long queue to use the portaloo.

One teacher at the game described the situation as “crazy and silly stuff”.

“It beggars belief. It wouldn’t happen at a hurling or football match. It was laughable that Charleville had to get ready on their bus. No-one has any idea why the dressing rooms were locked. We are all baffled.”

A board official said the facilities at their ground are open to all camogie teams when the county board pitch is in use and sufficiently booked in advance, but that the facilities are closed at present, because their pitch is unplayable.