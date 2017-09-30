Home»Sport»Soccer

PAT KEANE: Saxon Warrior one to watch

Saturday, September 30, 2017
Pat Keane

Isn’t the Aidan O’Brien-trained Saxon Warrior the most interesting horse to hit the scene for a while-and he’s not even by Galileo?

Saxon Warrior wins the Group 2 Juddmonte Beresford Stakes at Naas last week.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, horse racing

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

British sniping at Aidan O’Brien Leger tactics unjustified


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Scarlets survive scare from Connacht with bonus-point victory

Leinster seal victory over Edinburgh

Cork triumph over Limerick in nail-biting semi-final

McIlroy eight shots off the pace at British Masters

Lifestyle

Garden offers cures to what rose garden might occasion

Highlights from the London design week

Old possum's book of practical cat care

Separate ways: Honeymoons with a difference are a growing trend

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 27, 2017

    • 19
    • 24
    • 31
    • 36
    • 38
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 