As a player Maurice Fitzgerald never appeared to look stressed. As a freshman Kerry selector has he found even deeper calm?
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Excesses of modern football pulling on the fans’ elastic
Breaking Stories
Antonio Conte literally laughed off Diego Costa’s midweek comments in his press conference
Lifestyle
Classical Review: Ensemble Marsyas
Album Review: Grizzly Bear - Painted Ruins
The greatest journey: Voyager's mission is coming to an end
Digital distraction: Are smartphones dumbing down students?
More From The Irish Examiner