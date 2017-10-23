Sarah Torrans shines in draw with Scotland

Sarah Torrans gave a glimpse of her huge talent as a much changed Irish senior women drew 1-1 with Scotland at Stormont.

The teenager has already played for the Irish Under-18s and 21s during the summer and she provided the most creative spark for Graham Shaw’s side.

The Dubliner provided a classy assist for Jessica McMaster’s equaliser in the eighth minute, cancelling out Charlotte Watson’s opener. Torrans subsequently made the two best chances to win the tie herself with the latter — four minutes from time — an audacious piece of three- dimensional skill to slip her marker.

They were among the highlights of an otherwise scrappy affair with both sides lacking cohesion due to a glut of changes from their European Championships panel.

Ireland made 10 changes from that tournament in August with Torrans and Hannah McLoughlin making debuts while half a dozen players had less than five caps to their name.

It marks the first phase of the long-range preparations for next July’s World Cup with Graham Shaw actively seeking to widen his panel significantly to create more competition for places.

Ireland play Scotland again on Tuesday at Banbridge before completing the series on Wednesday at Stormont with Shaw promising to make more changes and bring in more new faces.

Munster’s underage girls teams produced a pair of excellent performances at the interprovincials in Stormont with both the U18s and U16s taking silver medals.

Indeed, the U16s were in the mix for the title going into the final tie of the competition thanks to a couple of brilliant Emer O’Keeffe goals. A win over Leinster would have secured the title and they were level at 0-0 at half-time of their showdown but quick-fire goals from Martha McCready and Aisling Murray put the gold out of reach in a 2-1 defeat.

The U18s were slow starters but won against both Connacht and the South East on Sunday to rise to second place in the rankings.

From a men’s Munster perspective, the scheduled was curtailed by Storm Brian. Cork C of I’s EY Hockey League tie with Railway Union was cancelled while the Mardyke was closed for the Munster Division One clash between UCC and Bandon.

Ashton, though, did get their first win of the campaign on the board with a thumping 4-1 success over Harlequins.