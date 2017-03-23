Sarah Dineen: UCD dominate Colours 2017

UCD repeated last year’s results by taking the Gannon Cup, Corcoran Cup, and Sally Moorhead Trophy at the Dublin University Boat Races (Colours) 2017. It also means nine of the last 10 Gannon Cups have gone to UCD and the gap in the overall standings is now 4 (Trinity with 36 wins to UCD’s 32, and one dead heat).

The Gannon Cup (senior men) saw a great performance from UCD where they led from the start against the heavier Trinity crew into a strong headwind.

The crew had three lengths to spare as they came to the finish at St James’s Gate, with both crews having to contend with a powerful headwind and very choppy water.

The Trinity crew included three of the Irish under-23 team who competed at the 2016 World Championships, finishing in the top 6 crews – David O’ Malley, Shane Mulvaney and Shane O’ Connell, who all race as lightweights.

Eimear Lambe, sister of 2016 Rio Olympian Claire Lambe, stroked the senior women’s crew to glory in the Corcoran Cup.

This was a different race with Trinity taking the lead early on but UCD continued to push and as they closed in during the latter stages Trinity encountered steering difficulties that effectively ended the contest – their rudder fell off - and UCD went on to win easily.

The 2017 Colours Races did have some impressive Trinity performances, however, as the novice races saw a fine battle for the Dan Quinn Shield – UCD got off to a good start and an early lead but a mistake in the stroke mid-race slowed their boat and Trinity took an advantage that they held on to until the finish.

The women’s novice race, for the Sally Moorhead Trophy, also went to UCD despite Trinity starting well and a debate arising over the arch taken by UCD at Capel Street Bridge (stations were not correctly marked on a number of bridges). But umpires were satisfied that the result was fair, with UCD winning easily in the end.

UCD will have 7 athletes taking part in the Rowing Ireland March Assessment Trials which take place on 25th & 26th March at the National Rowing Centre in Cork.

103 athletes in total will be taking part in the trials, with junior-18, under-23 and senior crews to be assessed. Although unfavourable weather is forecasted, the High-Performance management is keeping a close eye on developments and it’s hoped the trials will be able to go ahead as planned.

Two domestic events scheduled for Saturday have already been cancelled – Offaly and Dublin HOR (Head of the River).

Meanwhile, the ever-expanding Get Going…Get Rowing programme officially launched in Skibbereen on Monday, with the help of Olympic silver medallist Gary O’ Donovan.

It was announced earlier in the year that extra funding had been secured to expand and develop the programme in West Cork, and applicants interested in working part time in Skibbereen were sought to establish and run the programme, in close consultation with the programme manager Michelle Carpenter.

The project involves bringing indoor rowing to schools by means of the ergometer (rowing machine), giving pupils the opportunity to engage in a new sport, where they may not have had the opportunity to do so before.

As a result, promoting fitness, general well-being and positive eating habits in youngsters, particularly girls. The programme also recently announced that it will be running camps during the school Easter and summer holidays in Dublin, Limerick, Galway and Cork.

Elsewhere, the Rowing Ireland AGM will take place on Sunday at the Garda Boat Club in Dublin. The AGM will be preceded by the 2018 fixtures meeting, with a view to agreeing the 2018 domestic fixtures calendar and a representative from all interested clubs are encouraged to attend.