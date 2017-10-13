Home»Sport»Soccer

Sam Bennett delighted after sealing stunning treble

Friday, October 13, 2017
By Darren Dineen

Ireland’s Sam Bennett made it a hat-trick of wins at the Tour of Turkey with victory on stage three in Marmaris yesterday.

Sam Bennett of BORA Hansgrohe Germany shows his emotion after his victory in yesterday's Stage 3 of the 53rd Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey.

Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) won a sprint at the end of the 128.6-kilometres route from Fethiye to follow up his wins in Kemer on Tuesday and Fethiye on Wednesday.

Belgium’s Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo) was second to Bennett for a second successive day.

Italy’s Simone Consonni (UAE-Team Emirates) was third.

Bennett leads the general classification standings in the race, which concludes on Sunday in Istanbul.

“I’m delighted, After the first stage I was wondering, can I get another,” Bennett said.

“After the second, I was like, two in a row, I’ll be lucky to get another one, and here I am.

“I couldn’t have dreamed of this. I’m absolutely delighted. Since Cyclassics Hamburg, for some reason I set this race as a target. I wanted good results here. I was supposed to end my season at Munsterland, but I said to my team, ‘can I do Turkey?’ I’m normally motivated and good in the late season, I wanted to get some results. And we’re actually doing it.”

Key to Bennett’s victory was staying in contact with a rapidly-thinning bunch on the uphill close to the finish. “It was a hard last climb,” he explained.

“I really didn’t know how I would react. I saved everything for it, I tried to keep a good position. I saw a bit of a split happening at the top and I tried to close it early.

"When I was a teenager, my coach then said it’s always better to close a gap early.”


