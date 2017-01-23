Salute to the Munster team that beat Australia

The victory over the All Blacks in 1978 inevitably stands out for most Munster supporters as the province’s finest hour. For younger fans, nothing will match the Heineken Cup wins in 2006 and 2008.

But another important milestone in Munster’s history arrives on Wednesday, January 25 when the province clocks up its 50th anniversary. On that date, half a century ago, Munster became the first Irish team to defeat a major overseas touring side.

It may have been a wet and gloomy day at Musgrave Park, but for the 15 players and a full house of 10,000 supporters, the defeat of Australia is an occasion that lives on in the memory.

Members of that side were honoured at the pre-match dinner ahead of Saturday’s Munster-Racing 92 European Champions Cup game at Thomond Park. When the 10 surviving members of the team (sadly, Jerry Walsh, Barry Bresnihan, John Moroney, Jerry Murray and Terry Moore have passed on) assembled to recall the events of that day, the manner in which they held off a late challenge by the Australians still dominates their conversation.

Munster led 11-8 as play entered stoppage time when the tourists forced a scrum under the Munster posts. The packs prepared for a set-piece that offered a couple of obvious options to the Wallabies — gain possession and drop an equalising goal or go all out for a converted try (worth five points at the time) that would have given them victory. What happened next has caused animated debate over the past 50 years and ensured the name of the Ulster referee, R W Gilliland, has been enshrined in the history of Munster rugby.

Ken Ging, who wore the number two Munster shirt that day, was a Dubliner with a great sense of humour. He lived and worked in Cork at the time and played with Sunday’s Well. He later returned to his native Dublin and served as Leinster team manager. He loved his time in the south and often dined out on his memories of that historic day in 1967.

“Referee Gilliland from Ulster awarded the scrum to Australia and the ground became deadly quiet,” he recalled. “Ken Catchpole, the Aussie scrum-half, was just about to put the ball in when the voice of Noisy was heard to inquire how much time was left.

‘It is full time now’, replied Mr Gilliland. Tom Kiernan screamed: ‘then blow your bloody whistle’.

“To his eternal credit, that is what that finest of referees did, and we were home if not exactly dry.”

The “Noisy” referred to by Ken Ging was, of course, the great Ireland, Lions, Munster and Cork Con wing-forward Noel Murphy, famously as vocal as anybody when it came to the repartee that was so much part of the amateur game. In typically mischievous fashion, Ging subsequently maintained there was little need for all the controversy surrounding the finish to the game, claiming that “I would have won the scrum against the head”.

But Murphy would have none of it, responding: “You would not, but I would have charged down the drop at goal.”

Brendan O’Dowd of Bohemians was a member of the Munster pack that day. While referee Gilliland was vilified by the tourists for what they believed to be the premature blowing of the final whistle, O’Dowd suspects he was frustrated by the way the Aussies delayed the put-in to the scrum and that’s why he called time.

“I think the referee felt their scrum-half, Catchpole, was messing,” said O’Dowd. “He was just about to put the ball in when he looked out to the out-half who called him. Obviously, they had agreed to go for the drop goal to draw the match so he went halfway out to the out-half who must have said, ‘change, change, we’ll go for the win’.

Catchpole went back and was about to put it in again when the out-half shouted something else at him and Gilliland put the whistle to his mouth and blew for full-time.

“The funny thing was how they got the scrum under our posts. They kicked a Garryowen and Tommy (Kiernan) caught it and went to ground and lay on top of it. If ‘twas today, it was a definite penalty and maybe a yellow card as well. But you could do it in those days, a full-back could lie on the ball.”

Scrum-half Liam Hall was only 19 then and a student at UCC. Catchpole’s opposite number laughs heartily at how those defining moments unfolded.

“I can see Gilliland, the Ulster referee, to this day,” he says. “Murph was shouting time up, time up, and he was saying yes, yes and Murphy was shouting so blow the whistle, will you. And he did. Noel and Tommy were inspirational figures that day. And then there was Jerry Walsh. He hit a centre, Phil Smith, I would say, a couple of seconds late, and the out-half John Brass saw what happened and objected: ‘There was no need for that’. Walsh turned on him and told him ‘you’re (expletive) next’. I can well remember that.”

Walsh, of course, was renowned for the crash tackling that earned him a host of Irish caps and a Lions tour.

Hall claims the victory didn’t seem nearly as significant at the time: “We might have been the first Irish team to beat a touring team but I don’t think the place went mad or anything like that or indeed that we ourselves did either. I was only a kid and I don’t think it meant an awful lot to me at that point. Maybe it did to Tommy and Noel and the older players.”

O’Dowd mused: “It may have been the way it happened. We kind of didn’t know what was going on, had we won it or what. The Australians were roaring and shouting and screaming because they weren’t allowed to play on. We ourselves weren’t sure whether the ball had to go out of play just like now and we think the laws were just the same back then. But because the ref reckoned Catchpole was messing, he blew and they let him have it.”

Hall admitted “in fairness, Australia were a good side and we would have been put to the pin of our collar to hold them out if they got running ball. It’s a little unfair that most memories of the game are what happened at the finish because we were still leading them at the death and must have put in a really good performance. Our try was a good score and it came from running the ball from around the halfway line. Terry Moore had the game of his life and the game propelled him on to the Irish team. Likewise, Barry Bresnihan and Phil O’Callaghan.”

O’Dowd provides a graphic example as to how much the game has changed. “Mick O’Callaghan and myself were the only Limerick-based players in the team and Tommy as captain wanted us down the night before,” he recalls. “I went down with Mick who dropped me at the Metropole before going home. I met Tommy and he was not happy. He had arranged for me to stay at the Metropole but when I arrived, he said, ‘you’re coming home with me’. And I said, ‘I thought I was staying in the Metropole.’ ‘No’, he said, ‘the Branch wouldn’t sanction it. ‘They couldn’t afford it.’

“What is more, I had to come back early after the match because Mick O’Callaghan wasn’t coming home and I had no lift. So I came back with my father”.

Tom Kiernan kicked two first-half penalties against a try for the tourists by winger Alan Cardy converted by John Brass. A Brass penalty shortly after the restart restored their lead before Noel Murphy played a central role in the attack that led to the decisive Munster try by out-half John Moroney converted by Kiernan.