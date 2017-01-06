Saints star Jose Fonte hands in transfer request

Southampton captain Jose Fonte has handed in a transfer request.

The central defender has asked to leave having chosen not to sign the new contract he had been offered.

Despite suggestions Southampton were prepared only to give Fonte an increased salary and not a lengthier term, the club are adamant he has rejected a 12-month extension to the present one he signed in October 2015 and which expires in 18 months.

The development is only the latest surrounding the 33-year-old’s future. It is also understood he asked to leave last summer, when he was a reported transfer target for Manchester United, who have been left with only three fit senior central defenders since Ivorian Eric Bailly’s call up to the African Nations Cup.

At present, there is no firm interest in a player who has made 288 appearances since joining Southampton from Crystal Palace seven years ago and who has been significant in their revival from League One to the Europa League.

Meanwhile, new Everton recruit Ademola Lookman has been described by Toffees boss Ronald Koeman as a “big talent” who the club “expect a lot” from.

The Merseyside outfit yesterday announced they had signed winger Lookman, 19, from Charlton on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The England U20 international, who scored five goals for the Addicks in the Championship last season before adding five more in League One this term, said: “I feel like I’m ready to make the step up to the Premier League.”

Koeman said as part of the announcement: “Ademola is a big talent...(with) a big future in the game.”

And, speaking at a press conference soon after, the Dutchman added: “He can reach a high level if he develops well, if he improves.

“Of course, it is a player for the future and we will see how long it takes that he gets a chance.

“But I think it is a good signing. We expect a lot from the boy.”

Aston Villa have signed goalkeeper Sam Johnstone from United on loan for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old could make his debut in Sunday’s FA Cup trip to Tottenham after joining on Thursday.

He becomes Steve Bruce’s first signing for Villa, with the boss having targeted a new goalkeeper in January.

Johnstone said: “I’m really pleased to have joined Aston Villa — it’s a massive club.”