Home»Sport»Soccer

Sadio Mane: Liverpool will be fine without me

Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Carl Markham

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is confident the club will cope fine without him when he leaves for the African Nations Cup next month.

The Reds’ eight-goal leading scorer and newest Merseyside derby hero has only three league matches left against Stoke, Manchester City and Sunderland before he joins up with Senegal.

He will be absent until at least January 23, which is Senegal’s final group game, and most likely longer as his country are expected to reach the knockout stages.

However, Liverpool will hope his absence will be offset by the returns of striker Daniel Sturridge, who made his comeback against Everton after a month out with a calf injury, and the impending return of Philippe Coutinho from ankle ligament damage.

Centre-back Joel Matip is also scheduled to shake off an ankle problem in the coming days.

“It will not be easy for me to go with Senegal next month,” said Mane. “I would love to carry on playing with my team-mates and help my team but I think they will understand because it is my country and it is my dream.

“I will be wishing them good luck but without me the team will be the same. They will cope”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer, liverpool, Sadio Mane

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Jose Mourinho: I feel guilty over Memphis Depay and Ashley Young

Romelu Lukaku’s long-term future far from secure

Bayern Munich crush title rivals Leipzig

Steve Holland confirmed as Gareth Southgate’s assistant manager


Breaking Stories

Dele Alli and Kyle Walker's Christmas fancy dress costumes are absolutely unbelievable

Fans are already calling for Sam Allardyce after Alan Pardew was sacked by Crystal Palace

Cheltenham, Aintree and Royal Ascot coming to TV3

Antonio Conte seeks solution to keep Blues winning without Diego Costa

Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 