Running with Rob (Week 4) - What to do when fatigue hits

I had a bad day last Sunday. It was in my mind to up my training and run 20 miles. I started out at 10am absolutely determined to have my longest run of the year so far.

It didn't happen.

I got to 13 miles and I had nothing left in my legs. I'm a very stubborn man and will often persevere when everyone around tells me to stop. However, on this occasion my mind and body were not in sync and my legs wouldn't carry me anymore.

On returning home I was very annoyed, frustrated and disappointed in myself. After some reflection, I realised I had done the right thing. Going any further would have meant disobeying a direct order from my body.

It's not that I am not fit, or that I'm incapable of running 20 miles. It's that I needed a rest.

13 miles on Sunday. Suffered for most of it. Didn't feel great. One of those days. It happens. #restneeded #morethanamarathon — Rob McNamara (@whatrobdidnext) April 25, 2017

The week leading up to my run had been extremely busy. I had been up really early most days and had flown to Manchester on Thursday to watch my beloved Manchester United in action [I know, I know poor Rob, he has an awful life!].

While there I had managed to fit a 10K into a busy schedule and after flying back on Friday evening, I was up for work again on Saturday at 5am.

An accumulation of fatigue from my intense training schedule, work and all the other things I have going on finally caught up with me.

I guess the moral of this story is that rest is an essential part of your training schedule.

Killing yourself to get extra miles in will only cause pain in the long term and there is never a good reason to ignore what your body is telling you.

Take the time to chill and let the body recover after long runs and if you have a bad day out on the road when your legs just won't do what you want them to do, don't fear that's the end of your running career or that you've hit a plateau.

It's probably just a reminder to ease back and recover. The most common time for injuries to hit, especially soft tissue injuries, is when you are not operating near 100%.

Listen to your body and you won't go far wrong.

Happy running.