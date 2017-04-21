Home»Sport»Soccer

Running with Rob (Week 3) - Rewarding yourself and fueling the body

Friday, April 21, 2017
By Robert McNamara
Reporter

Being a long-distance runner can be gruelling and while the rewards are plentiful – medals, glory, improved health, making new friends etc. - training can feel like punishment at times.

When your loved ones are sitting down to watch a box set by the fire, you could be facing the prospect of heading out in the piddling rain to push your body up hills with the wind blowing against your face after a full day at work.

This thought is enough to put anyone off, seasoned runner or not. The secret to overcoming this is to dangle a proverbial carrot in front of yourself with a little reward at the end of the week.

Whatever it is, a long bubble bath; a night out with friends; a burger and chip, it doesn't really matter. Just give yourself something to cling onto and give you that extra little bit of motivation.

For most runners, training becomes more enjoyable the closer you get to the race. This is for two reasons.

One: Your body is adapting to the training and you are getting healthier and therefore more capable.

Two: Race day is edging closer and the glory of the finish line and your medal presentation awaits.

However, it's the long weeks and months before the race that are the hardest and you need something to get you through. Whatever gets you motivated, give yourself a little bit of it at the end of a week of training and watch your motivation levels soar.

Remember though, everything in moderation.

YOU ARE WHAT YOU EAT

People are different sizes and weights and are training for different distances so it's hard to find a catch-all diet that suits everyone.

Everybody has a different eating routine and I pretty much have mine down to a tee now so here's my eating plan that I feel gives me the fuel I need to run.

Breakfast: I start every morning with my cod liver oil and Berocca. I follow it up with porridge with a dash of honey, blueberries, raspberries and a cup of tea.

Mid morning snacks: A handful of cashew nuts with a banana.

Lunch: A choice between - Tinned mackerel on crackers/ chicken salad and veg/ whole-grain chicken sandwich.

Dinner: Salmon/ Stir fry/ pasta

As I've said before, everything should be consumed in moderation but you can't go wrong with a combination of fish, nuts, eggs, sweet potatoes, porridge, fruit, greens, lean chicken, whole-grain bread, pasta and dark chocolate.

