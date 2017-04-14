Running with Rob (Week 2) - How to keep training fresh

The countdown to the Irish Examiner Cork City Marathon is now at seven weeks and most people will be into the full swing of their training regimes.

There are thousands of training plans out there for different types of runners, times and distances. The vast majority of these are great and can be found with a quick Google search.

The only problem with plans and schedules is that people tend to stick to them rigidly and feel that they have failed in some way if they miss a session or fall a little bit behind.

This is so not the case. Training plans are rough guides and you have to fit them around your own schedule.

If you're a lone wolf like me and not part of a running club or group and don't have a regular running partner, training can get a bit monotonous at times. Here are three ways to mix-up your routine, stay mentally fresh and keep it enjoyable.

RUN A DIFFERENT ROUTE

Every runner has a route that they use regularly. It may be comfortable, have few hills and be a nice ring right back to your front door but beware; familiarity can breed contempt and training can become boring if you're constantly meeting the same people and passing the same landmarks.

Broaden your horizons a little and go the opposite way. If you're a rural dweller, drive into the city and run some of the Cork City Marathon route. If you're a city trainer, get out into the countryside or head to the beach and run in the sand.

It might not seem like a revolutionary idea but, believe me, it will freshen your mind and give you new impetus.

TRY AN ALTERNATIVE CARDIO WORKOUT

Our sport is not the most exciting in the world and no matter how much we love it, it can get a bit repetitive, can't it?

When your legs feel heavy and you can't face the idea of putting on the trainers, get out the swimming togs and head to your local pool. Swimming is an amazing cardio workout that is effective for all the body. Even if you can't swim, some water jogging in the shallow end is of major benefit to strengthening the muscles you need for running.

A nice handy 4 miles done last night in beautiful sunshine. Can't wait for the @TheCorkMarathon #morethanamarathon — Rob McNamara (@whatrobdidnext) April 7, 2017

GO RUNNING WITHOUT YOUR WATCH

It's a controversial view and one that I will forever divide people with but I'm adamant that times are not really important for an amateur or keep fit runner. Sure, it's the measure of success for elites but so many people get put off running by obsessing over time. Okay, it's good to know how fast you can run over a certain distance but it can become a weight on your shoulders and running should be fun most of the time.

Why not leave the watch at home for one run a week and go out for the sheer joy of having the use of your legs. Feel the breeze, take in the sights and leave the worry of timing your miles down to the exact second for another day.

Happy Running!