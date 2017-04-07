Running with Rob - Choosing a distance

New Year's resolutions are long forgotten now. They are but distant folly that's been replaced by our tried and tested habits - both good and bad.

Well, forget all that. Make an April resolution and get yourself in the right shape and frame of mind to ensure you get over the finish line in your chosen distance at the Cork City Marathon.

Running well is always about hard work and confidence in yourself.

I recently had a chat with great adventurer Pat Falvey, a man who has scaled the highest peaks on every continent and has an intimate knowledge with the summit of Mount Everest. He told me that every person has their own personal Everest; be it public speaking, passing their driving test, or perhaps taking up running.

Whether it's the relay, the half marathon or the full 26.2 miles you intend to do at the Cork City Marathon, each distance creates its own challenges based on what you want from it and your capabilities.

Let me be clear from the outset. For the vast majority of runners the only goal should be to cross the line and stay free of injury, everything else is purely academic - including your time.

Deciding on a distance is based on how much work you are willing to put in. However, before embarking on any intensive road work, consult your GP first.

If you are taking up running for the first time as a way of keeping fit try the relay with a couple of mates.

Each leg covers roughly 10k - give or take a few hundred yards - and is the perfect target didtance for novices. It's how I got into running in 2010. I've done 13 marathons and six half marathons since so it's fair to say it was a good starting point.

The half marathon is a realistic goal for those who have been getting the itch to go that little bit further and are comfortable on runs from around seven to 11 miles on a regular basis. The half joins up with the full at the Marina and is a billiant course.

If you're a bit mad - like myself - and you like pushing yourself to the edge of reasonable bodily punishment and have a number of 13 to 20 mile runs in your legs in recent weeks then the full is definitely a viable option for you.

For all runners, your training intensity should be picking up around this stage but if you're struggling with work and family commitments, it might be best to revise your schedule and distance.

However, if you only have time for a five-mile run when you really need to be doing seven, don't think its pointless on park yourself on the settee. Every single mile in those legs helps.

Happy running.