Home»Sport»Soccer

PAT KEANE: Rule 212 action taken by Gowran stewards was extreme

Saturday, March 18, 2017

It will be a surprise should the somewhat draconian penalties be allowed to stand, writes Pat Keane.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS horse racing, sport, cheltenham

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

You can bet on one thing...

A mixed week with Thursday four-timer a glorious high

Sizing John gives Jessica Harrington her first Cheltenham Gold Cup

Cheltenham Gold Cup Day: Rock the World ends Cheltenham on a high note for the Irish

More in this Section

Punters should proceed Cheltenham with extreme caution!

Jade a strong each-way fancy in Mares’ Hurdle

Now is the time to tread carefully at Cheltenham


Breaking Stories

England Women deny Ireland Women the Grand Slam

Matt Fitzpatrick in contention as Rory McIlroy makes halfway cut in Bay Hill

Ireland Under-20s fall short as England young guns claim Grand Slam

Sean Maguire brace stretches Cork's lead at the top

Lifestyle

Feng shui will improve the sense of flow and energy in your home

Plants that work well together two-by-two and row-by-row

'We have the resources to eliminate extreme poverty this year'

Celebrating all things Irish goes global on St Patrick's Day

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 15
    • 30
    • 37
    • 45
    • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 