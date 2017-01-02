Warren Gatland sets out ground rules for tour contenders

Warren Gatland has put his British & Irish Lions hopefuls on notice that there will be more to selection for next summer’s showdown with the All Blacks than pure playing ability.

The season-long audition process is well underway for a place on the plane for the tour and three-Test series with the world champions in New Zealand and a number of players have already put their hands up for inclusion with impressive performances during the November Test window, particularly those from Ireland and Grand Slam champions England.

Yet ticking the box as a talent to take on the All Blacks in their own half is only the baseline for Gatland and his assistants Rob Howley, Andy Farrell and Steve Borthwick.

If the 2017 Lions are to match only their 1971 predecessors and win a series in the land of the long white cloud then the men they take on the tour will have to have the necessary character to go with it.

“You want good people as well as good players,” Gatland said at Carton House as he named his assistant coaches in early December.

“Good characters will go on the Lions tour.

“We had a coaches meeting (the previous night), went through the autumn internationals, through the squads and players that have impressed us. One of the things I raised was about not just thinking about players but thinking about the right sort of people for the Lions, the right sort of characters, people that are going to fight for their positions, and how people might handle disappointment.

“The hardest thing coaching the Lions, you’ll always get one or two disgruntled players, people who feel like they haven’t had the opportunity and I saw that in 2013. There was one player who was pretty disappointed about not being selected for the first Test, threw his toys out of the cot but was able to regather himself. And then there were a couple of players on that tour that had had really, really good Six Nations campaigns and when they turned up in Australia, to me it seemed they were just quite happy to be part of the squad and weren’t fighting for to be the number one in their position.

“So we spoke about those instances and not just about performance and players but also about the person, the individual, the character, you know, how he’s going to cope on a Lions tour and what sort of impact he’s going to have both on and off the field.”

Of course, those sort of personality traits tends not to reveal themselves until it is too late and the touring party is already on the road, which only adds importance to the vetting process between now and the April 19 squad announcement.

“When we raised that at our meeting, the coaches were obviously thinking about that, you know, ‘he would be good as a tourist’, or ‘I’m not sure if he wasn’t selected as the number one, actually how positive he would be in the environment as a number two or a number three’.

“That’s a challenging thing sometimes for these players. Some of them are used to always being number one in their club side, have been since school and are number one in their country. Then you pick them in a Lions squad and all of a sudden, ‘oh’, they’re number two or number three. So it’s a real challenge for them how they handle that. That’s something we need and will do, is address that as a coaching set-up before they get on the plane.

“I wasn’t in charge in 2009 but there was a player in that last week, a very well recognised player who on the Thursday, he wasn’t involved in that last Test and he had been out on the Wednesday night, had a little bit too much to drink and didn’t turn up for training on the Thursday. He wouldn’t get out of bed. Now if I had been in 2009 I would have put him on the plane and sent him home. I would have said to him ‘explain to your family and to the rest of the rugby world why you weren’t prepared to come to training in the last week of the Lions tour’, which was pretty important.

“So I think they need to hear those sort of stories and understand how important that is.... It’s a tough gig and the thing with the Lions is that, it’s not just about performances on the field. If we get things right off the field and everyone knows where they stand then we’ve got a chance on the field.”

Nor is it just about the character of Gatland’s Lions. The Kiwi also learned a lot about the All Blacks during the November Test window, not least their two Tests against Ireland. As impressed as he was by the Irish performance to run in five tries at Soldier Field in Chicago for that historic first victory, Gatland took a lot of pointers from the way the world champions rebounded from a first loss in 19 matches to exact revenge in Dublin a fortnight later.

“I learned a lot,” he said, “obviously the All Blacks missing a couple of key players and how important the two second rows are to them. That Chicago game also probably showed their human side, how when they get put under a bit of pressure, like everyone else they can make mistakes. The All Blacks being so far behind at half-time, they looked like they were going to come back and win the game and then Ireland, their big moment in the game came when they moved the ball with confidence and Zebo’s kick ahead that caught Savea behind the line and then Robbie Henshaw scored from the set-piece.

“Ireland took a lot of their chances well, they kicked to the corners when they might have taken three points in the past, which was quite smart given the way the All Blacks played.

“Then the All Blacks, they’d taken external and internal criticism and they just turned up in Dublin and their whole focus there wasn’t about performance, it was just about winning the game. Ireland had all the territory and possession and they weren’t able to score any tries having scored five in Chicago. It just shows New Zealand have the ability and why they are the best team in the world. They can play rugby but if they have to they can turn up the physical element – I know there’s been a lot of criticism about that but I didn’t feel that they’d turned up to try and intimidate or be overly physical, you just know they can bring a physical element when it’s required.

“That’s one of the things I’ve taken from that from a Lions perspective, that when we need to we’ve got to try and match that physical element and I think the players here at the moment, potentially, there are a lot of areas in which we can compete.

“We’ve got players with speed, we got some size, some footwork and probably the biggest thing we’re going to have over an All Blacks team is that we’ll have three or four guys that are going to be better goal-kickers than they are.

“I look at that and think if there’s one area that’s going to decide a Lions series it’s going to come down to goal-kicking. Sometimes they can be at 100% and other times they are at 50% whereas we’ve got guys who are capable of regularly kicking over 90% and that’s pretty encouraging too.”