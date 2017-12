Stuart Lancaster has confirmed he has had no contact with Northampton Saints about their vacant director of rugby position and that he has no intention of calling time on his involvement with Leinster.

The Leinster ‘senior coach’ has been linked with the Saints role since the decision by the East Midlands outfit to dispense with the services of Jim Mallinder after 10 years — and nine defeats in their last 10 games in his charge.

Lancaster’s name was one of the first to be linked with the opening — the Saints have since confirmed that they would like to talk to Warren Gatland about it — but the former England manager said yesterday that he has not spoken to any English club.

The 48-year old has been widely praised for his impact since joining the Dublin outfit just over a year ago now and he made a point of reminding the media of the fact that he is contracted to the province until the end of next season.

“It’s almost an irrelevant point really because I’ve not spoken to anyone from any English club,” he explained. “They have not contacted me and I have not contacted them so to have me linked is pure speculation from my point of view.

“As I have said consistently, it wasn’t a hard decision to stay at Leinster and extend my contract by another year. I’m really enjoying what I’m doing, it fits my family. I’m coaching a great team in two good competitions. That’s all that’s on my mind.”

Lancaster went even further when asked if he would be tempted in the event of an approach, saying he “can’t see it happening” and asking why he would want to explore options elsewhere when he is already at a “great club”.

He also played down the news that Sean O’Brien will not be available for Leinster’s next game, the St Stephen’s Day meeting with Munster in Limerick, echoing the previous party line about the flanker carrying “non-specific knocks”.

O’Brien started both of the recent Champions Cup wins against Exeter Chiefs but was clearly limping as early as the first-half of the Dublin encounter last Saturday.

“It’s not something we’d be concerned about but he’s a player we have to look after. He’s a top-quality player. We’re not going to consider him for this week but it’s not a big injury crisis for Sean, that’s for sure.”

The physicality of both Exeter games left even seasoned rugby observers in awe and Sean Cronin paid a greater price than most given he fractured two teeth in a tackle and is now being monitored after undergoing a procedure to rectify the matter.

A decision on his availability will be made later this week. Of greater concern for now is the citing of Cian Healy who was sent to the sinbin last weekend for making contact with the head of Exeter’s Luke Cowan-Dickie when charging recklessly into a ruck.

Cited under law 10.4, the offence carries a low-end suspension of a fortnight, a medium-range ban of six weeks and a worst-case scenario absence of 10-52 weeks.

Jonathan Sexton failed his head injury assessment during Saturday's clash with Exeter

Meanwhile, Leinster have also cleared up the confusion over Jonathan Sexton’s head injury assessment (HIA) from the second Exeter game after Joe Schmidt suggested on RTÉ at the weekend that the player had passed the examination.

A spokesperson for the province reiterated the club’s stance from the post-game media briefing, namely that the out-half had failed the HIA and adding that he is now following return-to-play protocols.

Sexton cannot play again for at least six days after the diagnosis as a result of failing the HIA. He must now pass all four HIA tests before being cleared for a return to the field. Fail any one at any time and he returns to square one.

All going to plan, he would be eligible for Leinster’s trip to Thomond Park although the visitors — like the other three provinces — will no doubt rest a rump of their front-line internationals for the away interpros to come.

Preparations for the next round of Guinness PRO14 fixtures is complicated still further given the vagaries of the Christmas period and by the fact that Schmidt has called over 20 players into a mini-Ireland camp this week.