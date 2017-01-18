Home»Sport»Rugby

Rockwell College finish strongly to win senior cup opener

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Conor Kane

Munchin’s second-half fightback ensures tense finish.

Munster Schools Senior Cup
Rockwell College 28
St Munchin’s College 18
 
Pulled back to level terms with 10 minutes to go, Rockwell dug deep in the closing spell to finish with a converted try and penalty to record an impressive win in their Senior Cup opener.
 
Rockwell had the best of the first half and led 15-8 at the break but credit must go to St Munchin’s for getting themselves back into contention and when replacement Tyrone O’Halloran tied things up 18-18 in the 61st minute, it looked anyone’s game, before Padraig Leamy scored within a minute at the other end for Rockwell and Jake Flannery closed out the scoring with a penalty.
 
Rockwell: R O’Sullivan, C Egan, P Leamy, A Daly, J McCormack, J Flannery, O Mangan, K Kelly, J O’Meara, B Ryan, C Farrell, C Kennedy, P Murchan, J Harney, C Ryan.
 
Replacements: N O’Hanrahan for C Farrell (57m), C Ryan for J O’Meara (64m), T Russell for P Murchan (70m).
 
St Munchin’s: R Clancy, L Costello, G Quilligan, E Carr, S Murphy, J Kiely, E Maher, M O’Driscoll, D Radcliffe, G McCoy, P Kelly, K McMahon, M Crowe, J Murphy, S Kelly.
 
Replacements: T O’Halloran for R Clancy (48m), J Pendijito for G McCoy (65m), E Sheahan O’Donnel for E Carr (65m).
 
Ref: Ken Imbusch (Young Munster)

