RBS 6 Nations: Can Ireland make the Red Rose wilt?

Here are the key talking points.

Can anyone stop Eddie Jones’ England?

England have won 14 successive matches, 13 of them under Eddie Jones. The Australian masterminded a transformation from World Cup flops to Grand Slam winners in 2015-16.

Is anyone capable of stopping England extending the winning streak to 19? New Zealand have twice won 18 games in a row and the world record is held by Cyprus, who won 24 straight games.

Is the tournament becoming too predictable?

Ireland, who ended the All Blacks’ most recent 18-Test winning run in Chicago, are tipped to be England’s sternest challenge. And the March 18 finale in Dublin is already being billed as a Grand Slam decider.

Scotland and Italy meet earlier on that final day in what historically has been a Wooden Spoon decider. Scotland, though, will hope Glasgow’s success and their nationalised reinforcements can help cause an upset prior to that.

Forza Italia?

In their 18th participation, Italy need to grow up, show consistency and justify their place. Since the Five Nations became Six in 2000, the topic of promotion and relegation has been a regular one.

The globalisation of rugby, as evidenced during the Olympics when sevens made its debut in Rio, is further justification to open the elite club. Georgia are among those to have been knocking on the door for some time, but others, like Romania and Russia are queueing up.

Time for Lions hopefuls to bare teeth

England have yet to face world champions New Zealand under Jones’ leadership. But the All Blacks are the opposition for the British and Irish Lions this summer.

The Six Nations will be the ideal platform to stake a claim for selection in Warren Gatland’s squad for the tour in June. Sam Warburton, captain on the 2013 tour but no longer Wales skipper with his place in jeopardy, is among those looking to show their teeth. And England captain Dylan Hartley will aim to stay the right side of the disciplinary line.

Headache over concussion

Wales wing George North may be prepared to ignore Gatland and criticise the media for stories over his five concussions in two years, but the impact of concussion and rugby’s treatment of head injuries is under greater scrutiny than ever.

Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray is another whose treatment has been scrutinised of late.

New rules aimed at protecting players’ heads came into force at the turn of the year. Let’s hope head injuries are not on the news agenda during the tournament.