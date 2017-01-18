Home»Sport»Rugby

Pres rout Ardscoil in Senior Cup

Wednesday, January 18, 2017
Charlie Mulqueen, Dooradoyle

Presentation Brothers turned in a devasting performancd of power and skill in overrunning Ardscoil Ris in the first round of  Munster Schools Senior Cup.

Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup 

Presentation Brothers 40 Ardscoil Ris 5

Pres loooked a team of considerable talent from the time they jumped into an early 14-0 lead after superbly taken tries by Harry Dillon and stylish full-back Jonathan Wren.  

Wren crossed for his second try before the half time whistle and with all three converted by Peter Sylvester, the game was essentially over as a meaningful contest. 

Ardscoil stepped up considerably on the restart and their scrum-half and captain Craig Casey grabbed a try.  

But Pres were not to be stopped and further tries follosed from Mark McCarthy, Sam O'Donovan and Darragh O'Callaghan.  

All but one of the six tries were converted by Sylvester. 

