Pres rout Ardscoil in Senior Cup

Presentation Brothers turned in a devasting performancd of power and skill in overrunning Ardscoil Ris in the first round of Munster Schools Senior Cup.

Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup

Presentation Brothers 40 Ardscoil Ris 5

Pres loooked a team of considerable talent from the time they jumped into an early 14-0 lead after superbly taken tries by Harry Dillon and stylish full-back Jonathan Wren.

READ NEXT Rockwell College finish strongly to win senior cup opener

Wren crossed for his second try before the half time whistle and with all three converted by Peter Sylvester, the game was essentially over as a meaningful contest.

Ardscoil stepped up considerably on the restart and their scrum-half and captain Craig Casey grabbed a try.

But Pres were not to be stopped and further tries follosed from Mark McCarthy, Sam O'Donovan and Darragh O'Callaghan.

All but one of the six tries were converted by Sylvester.