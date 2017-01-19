Pat Lam’s decision did not influence John Muldoon to play on

Captain John Muldoon says Pat Lam’s decision to walk away from Connacht had no influence on his decision to extend his stay at the Sportsground.

Last December it was announced that Lam will take the reins at English Premiership outfit Bristol at the end of the season, but Muldoon says he isn’t bothered about who coaches him.

Muldoon was flanked by backs’ coach Conor McPhillips as he announced his new deal — a spokesperson for the province said Lam’s absence was down to a wish to spread media duties among the coaches — and McPhillips also took the opportunity to rule himself out of the running to replace Lam.

“It doesn’t matter who is coaching,” Muldoon said. “Obviously, I am sure Willie Ruane and people who were looking at it from the outside in will think that (is important),” said Muldoon.

READ NEXT Nicholas Kennedy hat-trick gets Rockwell off to a flyer

“It’s an honour to play on. I sat down with Pat and Willie around this time last year. We decided it would be a month by month thing and see how the body was holding up and more importantly, see how the form was holding up.

“I didn’t want to stay on unless I was going to contribute something. I suppose missing one game and starting 16 games is not a bad return for a young fella like me.

“I’m obviously delighted. It wasn’t an easy decision but in terms of playing for Connacht Rugby, it was an easy decision.”

The Portumna native has made 291 appearances since his league debut in 2003-04 and been capped three times by Ireland. He is conscious that the clock is ticking and expects to play less often next season.

“I’ll probably end up playing less and that’d be a bit unusual for me. In terms of committing to Connacht Rugby, that’s a no-brainer.

“I’ve been here a long time, I know how the place runs. At times you do need a few old fellas to calm things down and to hit the nail on the head. We have a very inexperienced squad at times.”

For his part, McPhillips wishes to continue as an assistant to whoever replaces Lam.

“I’m happy doing what I’m doing here, I’m only young in my coaching career, so I’m happy coaching the backs,” said McPhillips. “I’m with Connacht just focusing on this weekend, and the game.”

Meanwhile, Ultan Dillane continues his speedy recovery from an ankle complaint and could even be fit for this weekend’s trip to Toulouse.

Loosehead prop Denis Buckley picked up a foot injury against Zebre, but could also feature, while Ireland second row Quinn Roux returned to full training.

The out-half difficulties looked to have eased too with Jack Carty also on the comeback trail, along with Shane O’Leary.

Long-term absentee Eoghan Masterson is also likely to feature soon, with Jake Heenan, Nepia Fox-Matamua, Ronan Loughney and Peter Robb all back training.