Pat Lam predicts All-Ireland Champions Cup final

Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Daragh Small

Connacht coach Pat Lam believes Munster and Leinster can progress and make it a dream All-Ireland Champions Cup final in Murrayfield.

“It is fantastic for Munster and Leinster. That’s the big one for Irish rugby. To have two Irish teams in the semi-finals is fantastic. I am really pleased for both because it’s good for Irish rugby,” said Lam.”It’s a tough competition, Saracens are holders. They showed their quality against Glasgow Warriors but at least Munster have got the home draw in the Aviva Stadium which will be a great occasion so there is no reason why they can’t win it.

“But no doubt Saracens are the form team. And Leinster are humming nicely. It is a big challenge to go to France, and play against Clermont. But it is a great opportunity for an all-Ireland final.”

There has been a huge turnaround in fortunes for PRO12 teams as a whole in the Champions Cup after no side were able to qualify from the pool stages last season. In 2016-17 both Munster and Leinster finished top of their pools, while Glasgow qualified via one of the best runners-up spots, and Connacht only missed out on the final day with defeat in Toulouse.

“The style of rugby everyone is playing, there is no doubt, it is good to see Leinster with all of the young players coming through. And they are playing a style which is better. There is a lot of confidence and a lot of harmony which is great.

“We know Munster are playing well too, it’s well recorded. It is great and it was a real positive weekend for the Pro12,” added Lam, who leaves for Bristol in the summer, a year after guiding Connacht to their historic Pro12 crown.

