Pat Lam gambles on a scrum-half at No. 10

Connacht coach Pat Lam has gambled by starting today’s key Champions Cup pool game against Zebre without a recognised out-half.

Last week’s knee injury to Jack Carty, a concussion for Shane O’Leary, and Marnitz Boshoff’s shoulder surgery means that scrum-half John Cooney will start his first game in the No 10 shirt against the Italians.

As recently as Tuesday afternoon, Connacht confirmed that Cooney was not an option to undertake the role having never trained in the position, but despite having Craig Ronaldson back in the side, Cooney has been asked to fill the key play-making hub.

“I think a lot of these guys if you follow their profile across the board, they have all dabbled in a number of positions,” forwards’ coach Jimmy Duffy had said.

“No (Cooney hasn’t trained at 10). We are working off best case scenario and if something happens, we can adapt.

“You can build in contingencies, but that goes for any position in the 15. There is a job to do and people are fairly clear on their roles and they do the job that’s required.”

In the second half of last week’s defeat to Ospreys, Lam’s side were also forced to play with two No 9s on the pitch after Carty went off injured. In that game, Cooney started at scrum-half and Caolin Blade replaced Carty, but the two No 9s interchanged well, despite Connacht’s bonus-point loss in Swansea.

But chasing a lost cause in a PRO12 game and starting a vital Champions Cup pool tie where a bonus-point win is a must, are two very different challenges. Connacht and pool rivals Wasps and Toulouse all sit on 13 points with two games left. Connacht will do well to win both their remaining games — their win in Parma against Zebre is their only away win of the season — and even that won’t guarantee that they win their pool.

Last season, Ulster won four of their pool games and missed out on a best runners-up slot by a single point. Consequently, you’d have to think five points is required today.

However, history also tells us that their Pool 2 is the group to be in. In five of the last six seasons, the pool with the Italian representatives has seen two teams qualify for the quarter-finals.

Duffy thinks Connacht will cope with the pressure. “I think if you build your game on expectations, you are in trouble. What we have got to do first and foremost is aim to get our unit, our collective in attack and defence working the way we want it to.”

“Zebre have a lot of quality players that we will focus on. They have a very, very good attacking 10 (Carlo Canna) who challenges you all over the field. Good forwards up front, good lineout, good scrum, good attacking wings.

“So there are areas of the game that we need to be really nailed on. And just make sure we do the job. But first and foremost is the win and whatever else happens afterwards is kind of secondary.

“In terms of competitions and taking your eye off the ball by looking long term, that’s not something that we would dabble in. You have got to stay very focused on the next task — if you don’t, you miss the opportunities right in front of you. We have a tough job to do and it’s one we’re solely focused on.”

Aside from Ronaldson’s return for the concussed Peter Robb, Lam has made four changes to his pack. Captain John Muldoon returns from injury and is joined by Sean O’Brien and Eoin McKeon in the back row and Lewis Stevenson at lock. On the bench, new signing Tom Farrell and Danie Poolman are the only two backs named.

Last weekend Zebre were demolished by Leinster in the PRO12, but even they seemed to have had their eyes trained on this game as Gianluca Guidi has recalled Italian internationals out-half Canna, lock Valerio Bernabo, and hooker Carlo Festuccia.

The loss of centre Matteo Pratichetti, and forwards Quintin Geldenhuys and Dries Van Schalkwyk is significant for the Italians.