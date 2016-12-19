Munster A hit Rotherham Titans for five tries and eye quarter-finals

Munster A 34 Rotherham Titans 3: For the second weekend in a row, Munster A defeated Rotherham Titans in the B&I Cup.

At a sunny Ennis RFC yesterday, the Peter Malone managed side handed out a five try to nothing drubbing to the visitors, in Group 2, Round 4 of the competition. This victory advances Munster’s chances of gaining a quarter-final slot in the New Year.

Unlike the first fixture a week ago at Clifton Lane. when they recorded a 35-24 win, Munster were never troubled at the Clare venue.

The home side got off the mark after just 10 minutes when fly-half Steve Crosbie kicked a penalty from under the posts.

Rotherham promptly replied with a Caolan Ryan penalty but it was to be their only score of the day.

Despite losing openside flanker Gavin Coombes to a yellow-card offence on 13, Malone’s charges forged ahead and were rewarded with the first try of the afternoon six minutes later when prop Peter McCabe touched down in the right corner. The Co Cork native powered over the line after some good work by scrum-half Te Aihe Toma.

Unfortunately, Crosbie’s conversion attempt from the right sideline was left and wide. He also missed a penalty attempt on 34 minutes but a second Munster try close to half-time by Sam Arnold put distance between the teams Crosbie split the posts to make it a seven-pointer and the Titans retired 15-3 behind at the break. As Crosbie was teeing up the shot, Robin Copeland lay injured on the ground and the No.8 did not return for the second-half.

After the interval, Dave O’Callaghan was introduced as a replacement and his contribution and work effort helped to keep the South Yorkshire side at bay.

Coombes grabbed an unconverted try six minutes in making it 20-3, with little or no way back for the Titans.

Munster entered bonus point territory when Crosbie touched down, followed by his own conversion on 55 and a fifth try finished by Rory Burke, following good hands by O’Callaghan and second-row Darren O’Shea, completed the rout. Crosbie made no mistake with the conversion on a day Munster out-muscled and out thought the Titans all over the park.

MUNSTER A:

D Johnston, C Nash, D Goggin, S Arnold, G O’Shea, S Crosbie, Te Aihe Toma, P McCabe, V O’Brien, B Scott, D Foley (capt), D O’Shea, E Miniter, G Coombes, R Copeland.

Replacements:

K O’Byrne for O’Brien (27), D O’Callaghan for Copeland (half-time), R Burke for Scott (56), J Poland for Toma (56), C Bohane for Arnold (56), J Madigan for Foley (66), S McMahon for G O’Shea (66).

ROTHERHAM TITANS:

B Foley, T El Mahdi, D Kelly, J Sykes, D Tai, C Ryan, G Tresidder, J Hutchinson, S Socino, D Herriott, M Normandale, O Curry, W van der Slyus, T Callinder (capt), B Lawrence.

Replacements:

T McDonald for Lawrence (half-time), M Walsh for Foley (48), M Dudman for Tai (48), J Graham for El Mahdi (58), T Salmon for Normandale (70).

Referee:

C Evans (WRU)