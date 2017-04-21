Home»Sport»Rugby

LOUISE GALVIN: Rugby on the up in the land of the rising sun

Friday, April 21, 2017
Louise Galvin, Kitakyushu

Louise Galvin talks about her experience in Japan with Irish 7s team, where rugby is becoming one of the fastest growing sports in the land.

The Irish 7s squad after their Captain's Run Friday in Japan. They meet Fiji in the opening fixture just after 3am Saturday Irish time.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS rugby, sport, Japan

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Comment on this story here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

The giant that is Trevor Leota was back drop to Munster European epic to beat them all

Andy Farrell: Heat of battle will tell all

Clermont stand alone amid French mayhem

Resolute Duncan Williams still pushing for perfection


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

UEFA to refund Man City €40million

Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to miss the rest of the season

Athlone Town manager steps down after only 42 days

Arsenal have launched their own Amazon Echo Alexa skill

Lifestyle

Report: Will mechanical harvesting of seaweed lead to ecological disaster?

Ask Audrey: You’re in Kerry. No one will notice if you thump your chest and roar “Me You Sex Now!”

Terry George: 'There was no way I was doing a propaganda thing'

Senita Appiakorang finding her place in the identity parade

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 