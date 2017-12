Awe-inspiring bravery or wince-inducing punishment? That depends on who you talk to, but the physical toll experienced by the Leinster and Exeter Chiefs players after two combative Champions Cup encounters inside a week was painfully plain to see at the Aviva Stadium.

Jonathan Sexton, Ross Byrne and Sean Cronin all paid the price for putting bodies on the line, the first of them failing a head injury assessment (HIA), his replacement passing one after a clash of heads and the last of the trio losing a tooth late in the afternoon.

It was an obvious talking point afterwards, but Leinster coach Leo Cullen sensed some ulterior motives in what was a straightforward line of questioning after confirming that Sexton had failed his HIA and Byrne had passed his.

“Ye’re obviously digging for something here,” he said at one point. Yes and no. The queries were genuine and eventually settled around the fact that all three of Leinster’s above ailments arose from the players in question choosing to tackle chest high and with the inevitable consequence of the risk of injury to the head.

Sexton’s injury garnered particular interest, not just because of his profile and the discussion over the concussions he suffered in the past but because of his tendency to execute the choke tackle with such regularity.

It may be that there was an element of crossed wires as Cullen spoke to the media. Or just of two stakeholders viewing all this from different perspectives. As onlookers we wince at every big hit. For the players they are just a part of the trade.

“If you look back on the history of the game and all the incidents where people just got up and played on, that just doesn’t happen anymore, and rightly so,” said Cullen.

“Our medics are under huge scrutiny all the time. There’s a huge amount of pressure on those guys, they’re cautious. A lot of people are getting knocks. But why are people attracted to the game? It is a physical game. It’s amazing the values there, where guys are flying into contact areas and they’re putting their bodies on the line. It’s an amazing sport where guys are willing to sacrifice themselves like that. That’s why people want to turn up. When I was a kid playing for the first time, what did I enjoy about rugby? Going around tackling people!”