Keelan McDonagh delivers late for St Munchin's

St Munchin’s 24 Castletroy 19: A try by their captain and second-row forward Keelan McDonagh three minutes into stoppage time gave St Munchin’s a dramatic 24-19 victory over Limerick rivals Castletroy in the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Senior Cup at Thomond Park yesterday.

While the game might have been some distance from a footballing classic, it was a very exciting and indeed entertaining affair between two honest and committed sides.

St Munchin’s now travel to Bandon in the quarter-finals next week with their spirits sky high after escaping from yesterday’s encounter at such a late stage. With McMahon leading by example up front and half-backs Jason Kiely and Evan Maher using possession shrewdly, they looked to be making good use of the wind when jumping into a 10-point lead in as many minutes. Kiely kicked an early penalty and then worked his way over for a try he converted himself.

But Castletroy were consistently dangerous on the break and after 14 minutes flanker Conor Bermingham forced his way over for a try converted by Atkinson. To make matters worse for Munchin’s, hooker Darren Radcliffe was yellow carded for an indiscretion in the move leading up to the score.

READ NEXT Crescent bounce back to set up clash with PBC

Kiely then missed a relative sitter of a penalty for Munchin’s only to atone in a big way with a touchline conversion of a superb try by right wing Tyrone O’Halloran in the 22nd minute that put them 17-7 ahead in front. But outstanding captain Sean English drove Castletroy on and they struck again on the stroke of half-time with a try by hooker Kieran O’Shea to leave Munchin’s leading 17-12 turning to face the now bitterly cold wind.

The second-half was a fiercely fought affair, contested mainly at the Munchin’s end of the pitch. Castletroy eventually took the lead on 26 minutes when their excellent wing Muiris Rowsome scorched through for a fine try with Atkinson judging the wind perfectly with the conversion to put Castletroy two points clear.

To their credit, Munchin’s battled their way into Castletroy territory and three minutes into stoppage time skipper McMahon battled his way over between the posts with Kiely adding the points.

St Munchin’s:

L Costelloe; T O’Halloran, G Quilligan, E Carr, S Murphy; J Kiely, E Maher; M O’Driscoll, D Radcliffe, G McCoy, P Kelly, K McMahon capt, M Crowe, J Murphy, S Kelly.

Replacements:

E Sheahan-O’Donnell, K Mullane, K Hyland, J Forde, R O’Dwyer, J Larkin, R Clancy, J Pendijito, J Curry, T Harrington.

Castletroy:

E Muprhy; B Richardson, P Clancy, A Kennedy, M Rowsome; S Burns, S Atkinson; A Myers, K O’Shea, M Bromell, S Devitt, G Bourke, E O’Shea, C Bermingham, S English.

Replacements:

S Finucane, B Sheehan, R Keaveney, R Maleady, D McCrann, S Mulkern, J Johnson, S Morgan, S Madden, L Callinan.

Referee:

Leo Colgan (MAR).