Junior Rugby: Bandon win a bruiser

The three games played in the Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup produced exciting ties.

In the all-First Division clash in Bandon, the home side defeated Kilfeacle 18-12 in a thriller.

This was a tie full of passion, with some big hits going in and keenly contested from start to finish.

Full credit to referee Paudie Sheehan who never let the game get out of control and did not show one card.

Bandon got off to a great start, racing into an early 5-0 lead when a sweeping backline movement saw Gearoid Crowley score in the corner.

For the remainder of the half, with wind advantage, Kilfeacle dominated as their rucking and tackling had Bandon on the back foot.

After bombarding the Bandon line, they took the lead on 22 minutes when Tom Doyle got over for a try and Shane Looby converted.

They extended their advantage on the half hour mark, when Cormac Ryan won a five-meter line-out and they drove over the line for Simon Barry to touch down.

Bandon were a different side in the second half and with Enda Phelan and Tom Ferguson rampant in the pack, they were level after just three minutes when centre Kerry Desmond pounced for a try and Sean Óg Murphy converted.

Óg Murphy missed a kickable penalty for Bandon as did Jamie Heuston for Kilfeacle with a long-range effort into the wind.

Kilfeacle were awarded a penalty deep inside the Bandon 22 but opted for touch instead of kicking the points.

Eleven minutes from time Sean Óg Murphy put Bandon ahead with a penalty and eight minutes into added time he kicked another penalty to give his side an away tie against UCC.

Ennis had a much-needed win when they defeated Mallow 10-0 at the Clare venue to set up a home tie with Clonmel in the next round. Stuart Holly scored a try for Ennis and Bryan Murphy converted and added a penalty.

Youghal needed extra-time to defeat Sunday’s Well 17-10 and will now face local rivals Midleton in the next round.

The ‘Well dominated the opening half and led 10-5 at half-time with a try from Eoin Cahill and a conversion and a penalty by Eoin Ryan. Scot O’Sullivan scored Youghal’s try. A try by Adam Malone sent the game into extra-time and Alan Frahill O’Connor’s try, converted by Keith McCarthy, decided the contest.

Killarney defeated Killorglin 23-18 to reach the final of the Martin O’Sullivan Cup. Liam Griffin and Timmy Lynch scored tries for Killorglin and Luke O’Shea kicked a conversion and two penalties.

Chorca Dhuibhne defeated Bantry Bay 41-5 in their Junior League tie. Micheal Breathnach (3), Ciaran O Coileain (2), Noel Higgins and Brian Devine were try scorers for the Kerry side and Shane Griffin kicked three conversions. Conor Tobin was the visitors. try scorer.