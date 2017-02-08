Junior Cup tie abandoned after serious injuries to Munchin’s players

Presentation Brothers College Cork advanced to the semi-finals of the Clayton Hotels Munster Schools Junior Cup in controversial circumstances at Musgrave Park.

The game was held up for over an hour after St Munchin's suffered serious head injuries to two key players and another concussion related injury to a third.

Two of the players were taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

Once the pitch was cleared, the Munster Branch decided the game should go ahead as planned but St Munchin’s, their players devastated by the serious injuries to their colleagues, declined to continue.

Under instructions from referee Paudie Sheehan, the players returned, and when there was no opposition for a scrum, the game was abandoned with Pres, leading 5-0 at the time, being awarded the game.

It’s likely that an appeal will be made by St Munchin’s in the hope that the tie can be re-fixed.